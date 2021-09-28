PPG Launches Online Powder Coatings Site to Enhance Access in U.S. Markets

PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced that it has launched a new online+powder+e-commerce website to provide powder coating job shops, metal fabricators, metal manufacturers and others in the United States with quick and easy access to small batches of the company’s powder coatings.

The online store features 4,500 products, including 200 of PPG’s top powder coatings in more than 100 colors and quantities ranging from 5 to 50 pounds. The shop offers same-day shipping for products purchased before 3 p.m. ET, as well as free standard shipping. Overnight delivery options are available for all orders.

Within the platform’s extensive product library, customers can use a comprehensive set of filtering options that include collections, such as RAL, Pantone and Federal Standard; color; gloss; durability; and finish. Order confirmation and tracking information are available after all purchases.

“At PPG, we strive to make the customer’s purchasing experience as easy as possible, and we recognize that customers increasingly prefer to make purchasing decisions online,” said Shelley Verdun, PPG business manager, powder, Americas. “Our new online powder shop helps customers efficiently find the exact product that meets their specifications using the convenient filtering options. These products include protective coatings that are engineered for heat-sensitive substrates and offer high transfer efficiency and edge coverage.”

In addition to simplifying the powder purchasing process, the new website provides product information, such as technical data and safety data sheets, and insights on the materials and application process used for PPG powder coatings.

PPG powder coatings offer myriad benefits over other coatings technologies, including low production cost per unit, ease in reclaiming and recycling, extended durability, exceptional chip and abrasion resistance, and 95% transfer efficiency. PPG powder coatings are also specifically formulated without volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

For more information about the PPG online powder shop, visit powdercoatings.ppg.com, connect on LinkedIn or call 1-800-258-6398.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Industrial Coatings

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005757/en/