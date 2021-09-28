Logo
NTA, a Horace Mann Company, and IAFF-FC Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Supplemental Cancer, Heart and Hospital Insurance to IAFF Members

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (

NYSE:HMN, Financial), through its subsidiary National Teachers Associates Life Insurance Company (NTA), and the International Association of Fire Fighters Financial Corporation (IAFF-FC) today announced a strategic partnership to offer supplemental cancer, heart and hospital insurance to the IAFF’s membership as a voluntary member benefit.

With 324,000 members across the United States and Canada, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) is the country’s largest organization of professional fire fighters, paramedics, and emergency services personnel. NTA and the IAFF-FC will work together to bring these supplemental insurance solutions to IAFF members across its nearly 3,500 affiliates. The products offer benefits that are paid directly to insureds to cover the medical or non-medical costs of an accident, illness or health emergency, and are payable in addition to any other insurance coverages.

“Our members will greatly benefit from supplemental insurance solutions that help with the out-of-pocket costs incurred after a cancer diagnosis, during treatment or in the event of serious injury,” said IAFF General President Edward Kelly. “NTA has a long history of serving fire fighters and emergency responders and understands our members’ needs when it comes to insurance.”

“NTA’s relationships with those who serve our communities have long included fire fighters and emergency responders,” said Horace Mann President and CEO Marita Zuraitis. “Fire fighters, like our core educator market, are increasingly focused on health and wellness while facing an ever-evolving and changing healthcare landscape. Our solutions can help our customers focus on the road to recovery, and we look forward to working with the IAFF to provide this protection for their members.”

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and others who serve the community with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

About the IAFF

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) is the driving force behind nearly every advance in the fire and emergency services in the 21st century. With headquarters in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario, the IAFF represents more than 324,000 full-time professional fire fighters and paramedics in more than 3,500 affiliates. IAFF members protect more than 85 percent of the population in communities throughout the United States and Canada. The IAFF Financial Corporation (IAFF-FC) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the IAFF that provides outstanding service, investment options and insurance products, all with competitive pricing.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210928005202r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005202/en/

