S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index Reports Record High 19.7% Annual Home Price Gain In July

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today released the latest results for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, the leading measure of U.S. home prices. Data released today for July 2021 show that home prices continue to increase across the U.S. More than 27 years of history are available for the data series and can be accessed in full by going to https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/.

YEAR-OVER-YEAR

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported a 19.7% annual gain in July, up from 18.7% in the previous month. The 10-City Composite annual increase came in at 19.1%, up from 18.5% in the previous month. The 20-City Composite posted a 19.9% year-over-year gain, up from 19.1% in the previous month.

Phoenix, San Diego, and Seattle reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities in July. Phoenix led the way with a 32.4% year-over-year price increase, followed by San Diego with a 27.8% increase and Seattle with a 25.5% increase. Seventeen of the 20 cities reported higher price increases in the year ending July 2021 versus the year ending June 2021.

MONTH-OVER-MONTH

Before seasonal adjustment, the U.S. National Index posted an 1.6% month-over-month increase in July, while the 10-City and 20-City Composites both posted increases of 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively.

After seasonal adjustment, the U.S. National Index posted a month-over-month increase of 1.5%, and the 10-City and 20-City Composites both posted increases of 1.4% and 1.5%, respectively. In July, all 20 cities reported increases before and after seasonal adjustments.

ANALYSIS

"July 2021 is the fourth consecutive month in which the growth rate of housing prices set a record," says Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director and Global Head of Index Investment Strategy at S&P DJI. "The National Composite Index marked its fourteenth consecutive month of accelerating prices with a 19.7% gain from year-ago levels, up from 18.7% in June and 16.9% in May. This acceleration is also reflected in the 10- and 20-City Composites (up 19.1% and 19.9%, respectively). The last several months have been extraordinary not only in the level of price gains, but in the consistency of gains across the country. In July, all 20 cities rose, and 17 gained more in the 12 months ended in July than they had gained in the 12 months ended in June. Home prices in 19 of our 20 cities now stand at all-time highs, with the sole outlier (Chicago) only 0.3% below its 2006 peak. The National Composite, as well as the 10- and 20-City indices, are likewise at their all-time highs.

"July's 19.7% price gain for the National Composite is the highest reading in more than 30 years of S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller data. This month, New York joined Boston, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, and Seattle in recording their all-time highest 12-month gains. Price gains in all 20 cities were in the top quintile of historical performance; in 15 cities, price gains were in the top five percent of historical performance.

"We have previously suggested that the strength in the U.S. housing market is being driven in part by a reaction to the COVID pandemic, as potential buyers move from urban apartments to suburban homes. July's data are consistent with this hypothesis. This demand surge may simply represent an acceleration of purchases that would have occurred anyway over the next several years. Alternatively, there may have been a secular change in locational preferences, leading to a permanent shift in the demand curve for housing. More time and data will be required to analyze this question.

"Phoenix's 32.4% increase led all cities for the 26th consecutive month, with San Diego (+27.8%) and Seattle (+25.5%) not far behind. As has been the case for the last several months, prices were strongest in the Southwest (+24.2%) and West (+23.7%), but every region logged double-digit gains and recorded all-time high rate increases."

SUPPORTING DATA

Table 1 below shows the housing boom/bust peaks and troughs for the three composites along with the current levels and percentage changes from the peaks and troughs.



2006 Peak 2012 Trough Current Index Level Date Level Date From Peak

(%) Level From Trough

(%) From Peak

(%) National 184.61 Jul-06 134.00 Feb-12 -27.4% 265.35 98.0% 43.7% 20-City 206.52 Jul-06 134.07 Mar-12 -35.1% 272.34 103.1% 31.9% 10-City 226.29 Jun-06 146.45 Mar-12 -35.3% 284.74 94.4% 25.8%

Table 2 below summarizes the results for July 2021. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices could be revised for the prior 24 months, based on the receipt of additional source data.



July 2021 July/June June/May 1-Year Metropolitan Area Level Change (%) Change (%) Change (%) Atlanta 190.52 2.2% 2.5% 18.5% Boston 278.01 1.1% 1.3% 18.7% Charlotte 211.49 2.2% 2.6% 20.9% Chicago 168.10 1.2% 1.7% 13.3% Cleveland 156.02 1.1% 2.3% 16.2% Dallas 245.80 2.3% 3.0% 23.7% Denver 283.18 1.8% 2.3% 21.3% Detroit 156.19 1.2% 2.2% 16.1% Las Vegas 246.36 2.8% 3.4% 22.4% Los Angeles 358.50 1.4% 1.9% 19.1% Miami 310.50 2.2% 3.0% 22.2% Minneapolis 217.14 1.2% 1.8% 14.5% New York 241.86 1.1% 0.8% 17.8% Phoenix 280.47 3.3% 3.6% 32.4% Portland 302.71 1.5% 2.2% 19.5% San Diego 355.33 1.6% 2.5% 27.8% San Francisco 338.68 1.2% 2.7% 22.0% Seattle 343.92 0.9% 1.6% 25.5% Tampa 289.59 2.9% 3.0% 24.4% Washington 283.68 0.8% 1.6% 15.8% Composite-10 284.74 1.3% 1.8% 19.1% Composite-20 272.34 1.5% 2.0% 19.9% U.S. National 265.35 1.6% 2.2% 19.7% Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic

Data through July 2021

























Table 3 below shows a summary of the monthly changes using the seasonally adjusted (SA) and non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) data. Since its launch in early 2006, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices have published, and the markets have followed and reported on, the non-seasonally adjusted data set used in the headline indices. For analytical purposes, S&P Dow Jones Indices publishes a seasonally adjusted data set covered in the headline indices, as well as for the 17 of 20 markets with tiered price indices and the five condo markets that are tracked.



July/June Change (%) June/May Change (%) Metropolitan Area NSA SA NSA SA Atlanta 2.2% 2.2% 2.5% 2.2% Boston 1.1% 1.2% 1.3% 1.0% Charlotte 2.2% 2.4% 2.6% 2.4% Chicago 1.2% 1.1% 1.7% 1.2% Cleveland 1.1% 0.7% 2.3% 1.7% Dallas 2.3% 2.4% 3.0% 2.8% Denver 1.8% 2.0% 2.3% 2.2% Detroit 1.2% 1.0% 2.2% 1.3% Las Vegas 2.8% 2.5% 3.4% 3.1% Los Angeles 1.4% 1.7% 1.9% 1.7% Miami 2.2% 2.0% 3.0% 3.1% Minneapolis 1.2% 1.2% 1.8% 1.2% New York 1.1% 1.0% 0.8% 1.0% Phoenix 3.3% 3.2% 3.6% 3.4% Portland 1.5% 1.4% 2.2% 1.8% San Diego 1.6% 1.8% 2.5% 2.4% San Francisco 1.2% 1.4% 2.7% 2.7% Seattle 0.9% 1.4% 1.6% 1.5% Tampa 2.9% 3.0% 3.0% 3.1% Washington 0.8% 1.1% 1.6% 1.2% Composite-10 1.3% 1.4% 1.8% 1.6% Composite-20 1.5% 1.5% 2.0% 1.8% U.S. National 1.6% 1.5% 2.2% 1.8% Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic

Data through July 2021

























For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/.

S&P Dow Jones Indices' interactive blog, IndexologyBlog.com, delivers real-time commentary and analysis from industry experts across S&P Global on a wide-range of topics impacting residential home prices, homebuilding and mortgage financing in the United States. Readers and viewers can visit the blog at www.indexologyblog.com, where feedback and commentary are welcomed and encouraged.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices are published on the last Tuesday of each month at 9:00 am ET. They are constructed to accurately track the price path of typical single-family homes located in each metropolitan area provided. Each index combines matched price pairs for thousands of individual houses from the available universe of arms-length sales data. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index tracks the value of single-family housing within the United States. The index is a composite of single-family home price indices for the nine U.S. Census divisions and is calculated quarterly. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 10-City Composite Home Price Index is a value-weighted average of the 10 original metro area indices. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite Home Price Index is a value-weighted average of the 20 metro area indices. The indices have a base value of 100 in January 2000; thus, for example, a current index value of 150 translates to a 50% appreciation rate since January 2000 for a typical home located within the subject market.

These indices are generated and published under agreements between S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic, Inc.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices are produced by CoreLogic, Inc. In addition to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, CoreLogic also offers home price index sets covering thousands of zip codes, counties, metro areas, and state markets. The indices, published by S&P Dow Jones Indices, represent just a small subset of the broader data available through CoreLogic.

Case-Shiller® and CoreLogic® are trademarks of CoreLogic Case-Shiller, LLC or its affiliates or subsidiaries ("CoreLogic") and have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices. None of the financial products based on indices produced by CoreLogic or its predecessors in interest are sponsored, sold, or promoted by CoreLogic, and neither CoreLogic nor any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, or predecessors in interest makes any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices