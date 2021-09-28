Logo
Mr. Coffee Takes #BREWtine to the Next Level with the Introduction of Two New All-in-One Specialty Coffeemakers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Mr. Coffee Iced+Hot and Mr. Coffee Frappe, Iced and Hot Machines Currently Available at Target just in time for National Coffee Day

PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Coffee, a leader in the in-home coffee experience, is helping coffee lovers, aficionados and even occasional drinkers up-level their at home barista skills with two new innovative iced coffee machines, just in time for National Coffee Day. The Mr. Coffee Iced+Hot and Mr. Coffee Frappe, Iced and Hot join the iconic brand's collection of specialty coffeemakers to transform every caffeine connoisseur and decaf devotee's at home #BREWtine by easily recreating popular coffeehouse drinks.

Mr_Coffee_Frappe.jpg

Both new coffeemakers deliver flavorful iced and hot coffee in minutes without sacrificing on café quality, saving coffee shop-goers hundreds each year.

  • Mr. Coffee Iced+Hot: delivers refreshing iced coffee in under 4 minutes. It features an integrated measuring system that makes it easy to brew the perfect ratio of water, coffee, and ice for coffee that's always bold and flavorful, never watered down. For those that need a hot coffee pick-me-up, Mr. Coffee Iced+Hot brews single-serve, environmentally friendly pod-free hot coffee in just under a minute. Retail price starts at $54.99.
  • Mr. Coffee Frappe, Iced and Hot: an ultimate three-in-one coffeemaker that creates hot, iced and frozen coffee drinks. It includes the same brewing system as the Mr. Coffee Iced+Hot coffeemaker with an additional built-in blender feature to automatically blend frappes to a perfect, frosty consistency. Retail price starts at $109.99.

The specialty coffeemakers come with all the tools needed to sustainably make coffee from home, including a reusable coffee filter, dual-sided coffee scoop for easy measuring and a reusable, dual-wall insulated tumbler to take beverages on-the-go. Consumers that purchase a Mr. Coffee Iced+Hot or Mr. Coffee Frappe, Iced and Hot at Target from now until October 23 will also receive a free Torani Syrup or Sauce, while supplies last. Soon to be available at Walmart and Amazon as well, these two new machines also include a recipe book full of fun and inspirational ideas for creating custom frappes, iced coffees and more.

"People are drinking and spending more on iced coffee and frozen coffee drinks than ever before which is why we wanted to expand our offering of specialty coffeemakers," said John Connelly, Vice President of marketing for the Home Appliances business unit at Newell Brands (parent company of Mr. Coffee). "We are excited to provide coffee drinkers with these new innovative all-in-one machine options to make coffeehouse style beverages in just minutes from the comfort of their own home."

For more information about Mr. Coffee visit www.mrcoffee.com.

About Mr. Coffee
Mr. Coffee® is a leading manufacturer of coffeemaker and tea machines for the in-home coffee experience. Based in Boca Raton, Fla., Mr. Coffee® is a part of Newell Brand's global portfolio.

About Newell Brands
Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers' lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

Mr__Coffee_Iced_Hot.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY21658&sd=2021-09-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mr-coffee-takes-brewtine-to-the-next-level-with-the-introduction-of-two-new-all-in-one-specialty-coffeemakers-301386809.html

SOURCE Mr. Coffee

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY21658&Transmission_Id=202109281009PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY21658&DateId=20210928
