(HYZN) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Hyzon Motors Inc. Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYZN).

On September 28, 2021, Blue Orca Capital published a short-seller report on Hyzon. In the report, Blue Orca Capital stated, "In our opinion, Hyzon's supposed major customers are a fake-looking Chinese shell company incorporated three days before the deal announcement and a tiny New Zealand startup which told us they are not really a customer." Furthermore, Blue Orca Capital commented, "Notably for a zero revenue SPAC banking on the future value of its technology to save its business, two of Hyzon's chief technology officers have resigned in the past 15 months. The Company is only 20 months old. Ultimately, we think Hyzon's parent has taken advantage of the general suspension of disbelief in financial markets to enrich insiders by repackaging an old technology in a fig leaf of misleading deal announcements and illusory customer contracts."

Following this news, the price of Hyzon shares was down over 21% in early morning trading on September 28, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or a Hyzon shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

[email protected]

[click here to join this action]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyzn-alert-did-you-lose-money-on-your-hyzon-motors-inc-investment-contact-johnson-fistel-regarding-investigation-301386820.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP