Trinity Capital Inc. Expands Team with Ryan Thompson as Managing Director to Drive Growth in the Central and Mountain Region

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity Capital" or "Trinity" or "Company"), a leading specialty lender providing debt and equipment financing to growth-stage companies, continues to make strides in the venture ecosystem. The Company today announced the addition of Ryan Thompson as Managing Director, Origination in Austin, Texas. A seasoned executive, Mr. Thompson has been in the venture ecosystem with over a decade of experience, focused on supporting venture capital-backed growth stage companies.

"I am delighted to bring Ryan on to our industry-leading origination team. I look forward to his contributions in building a strong presence for us in the Central and Mountain region and abroad," said Kyle Brown, the Company's President and Chief Investment Officer.

Mr. Thompson joins Trinity from Silicon Valley Bank where he served as Senior Vice President and focused on working with venture-backed growth stage companies on a variety of debt transactions, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, and mezzanine debt. Ryan has supported venture-backed technology businesses for over a decade in Austin, Denver, and London in various roles, including building and leading teams and opening new markets. Prior to SVB, he was with Columbia Lake Partners, a London-based venture debt investor that focuses on providing loans to VC-backed tech firms in Europe.

"I am thrilled to be joining Trinity Capital," Mr. Thompson shared. "The firm has been very active in the venture lending space and operates with a high level of integrity. I'm excited to continue to build on this momentum and broaden the Company's origination activity."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital, an internally managed, specialty lending company, which has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth-stage companies that are backed by both venture capital and institutional equity investors. Trinity's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, which consist primarily of term loans and equipment financings, as well as working capital loans, equity, and equity-related investments. Trinity believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit https://trincapinvestment.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinity-capital-inc-expands-team-with-ryan-thompson-as-managing-director-to-drive-growth-in-the-central-and-mountain-region-301386203.html

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.