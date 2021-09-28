Logo
S&P Global Market Intelligence bolsters climate and ESG offerings on S&P Capital IQ Pro platform

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

S&P Capital IQ Pro offers over 700 billion ESG data, analytics, and tools alongside financial and industry data to help market participants transition to a low carbon economy

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence has significantly enhanced its climate and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) solution by adding to its range of climate and environmental data and analytical tools available on the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform. The expanded ESG offering includes a broad and deep range of ESG datasets, including Climate and Environmental Data, Physical Risk Analytics and Portfolio Analytics, along with a set of new, innovative workflow tools.

The combination of the extensive ESG data and analytics with financial and industry data on Capital IQ Pro is designed to meet the ever-growing demand from investors, companies, and other market participants.

Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence, says: "Market participants are seeking evidence-based insights, high quality data and advanced workflow and analytics tools to better understand ESG performance, risks and opportunities. Capital IQ Pro provides a comprehensive range of climate and environmental datasets, including the Physical Risk Analytics to identify challenges faced by companies due to the changing weather conditions, as well as the expanded Paris Alignment Data to allow clients to track companies' carbon emissions and understand the transition to meet their net zero targets."

S&P Capital IQ Pro's expanded suite of sustainability intelligence includes climate analytical tools, such as ESG Portfolio Analytics reporting to allow clients to access 3rd party benchmarks and funds to create portfolios by constituent weightings. Users can also access workflow tools to view S&P Global ESG Scores and environmental data on the dashboard and access reporting templates. Additional datasets that seamlessly integrate into customer workflows include ESG and climate data and analytics from S&P Global Sustainable1, covering carbon and pollution emissions, natural resource efficiency, waste disposal and water use, and governance data.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence
At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities around the world use this essential intelligence to make business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. S&P Global has been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

Media Contact:
Sabrina Mayeen
S&P Global | Market Intelligence
+44 (0)20 7176 0495
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY21764&sd=2021-09-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-market-intelligence-bolsters-climate-and-esg-offerings-on-sp-capital-iq-pro-platform-301386843.html

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence

