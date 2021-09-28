Sparta(TM) Signs Development MOU with iSIGN(TM) Media Corp to Amplify Workplace Safe Entry Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSX.V:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is entering into a game-changing technical collaboration that could address the significant challenges faced by mandated vaccine passports and the ongoing spread of COVID-19. The Company has just announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to team up with iSIGN™ Media Corp ("iSIGN") (TSX-V:ISD)(OTC PINK:ISDSF) to bring their technologies together to make virus mitigation easier.

Governments and business owners struggle to make vaccine passports work as a primary mitigation tool. At the same time, evidence mounts that even the double-vaccinated are spreading COVID-19. The MOU with iSIGN will help Sparta expand its existing Workplace Pathogen Protection Program by working towards integrating ISIGN's WiFi and Bluetooth technology into the Program.

Sparta's Pathogen Protection Program allows users to identify potential symptoms of infectious diseases by displaying results with a simple red or green light as they quickly and casually walk through an archway, powered by artificial intelligence. The screening process is designed to fully protect the privacy of each user and reduce the chances of viral outbreaks. The iSIGN WiFi and Bluetooth technology can communicate directly with mobile devices. It's technology that can allow for easy flow of information between the Safe Entry™ portion of the solution and an individual's mobile device.

"Originally our Workplace Pathogen Protection Program™ was designed for people returning to work, but the integration of tools that allow for seamless communications from our various technologies to an individual's mobile device, at no cost to the individual, will make our program palatable to just about any type of business looking to control the spread of a virus like COVID-19. This could include retail or commercial enterprises, as well as learning institutions, recreation facilities or the many truck fleets that are spread throughout North America," said Sparta President and CTO, John O'Bireck.

While the Safe Entry™ archway does display a red or green light above the individuals head, indicating whether or not symptoms are present, the MOU is the starting point for the process of getting the archway to communicate directly with individuals so they can easily see and record their results on their mobiles devices. Sparta is already using the Achu Health App and the [email protected] dashboard with the Workplace Pathogen Protection Program at their plant in Toronto. Now management have said they need a technology that will allow them to easily reach the average mobile user so they can expand the solution for a broader market.

"This technical collaboration has the potential to shift the way people think and do things as they navigate the challenges of COVID-19, so we're excited to work with Sparta," stated, iSIGN Strategic Advisor, Alex Romanov.

Collaboration and partnerships have been a big part of Sparta's Pathogen Protection Program. Management sees it as a great way to obtain access to tribal knowledge and new markets. For instance, in June of this year, Sparta signed an MOU with SBL Testing Technologies to acquire a minority position in SBL USA. SBL is a trusted source for onsite rapid testing technologies and support tools that assist employers in managing and maintaining worker safety. Through the development process for Sparta and the Workplace Safe Entry Program, other collaborators have come on board, including Datapult, designers of the Achu Health App. These, as well as other collaborative efforts, are helping to better position Sparta and the Safe Entry technology for application in the trucking, commercial, and industrial industries.

About iSign

iSIGN Media Corp is a Canadian-based company that specializes in interactive mobile advertising solutions for retailers, manufacturers, and advertising agencies around the world. The company's Smart Antenna uses Bluetooth to identify mobile devices and push messages to these devices when they are within 300-feet. The device also has Wi-Fi capability so it can communicate with almost any Smartphone within 300-feet. www.isignmedia.com

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V:SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

