Sangoma to Release Its Fourth Quarter and Annual Audited Results of Fiscal 2021 and Hold a Conference Call

MARKHAM, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX VENTURE:STC), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, today announced that it expects to release its fourth quarter and full year results of fiscal 2021 after markets close on September 29, 2021.



In addition, the Company will host a conference call on Thursday September 30, 2021 at 8.00 am Eastern Standard Time to discuss the quarterly and annual results for fiscal 2021. The dial-in number for the call is 1- 800-319-4610 (International 1- 604-638-5340 ). Investors are requested to dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to join the Sangoma call.

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma’s cloud-based Services include Unified Communication (UCaaS) business communications, Meetings as a Service (MaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Trunking as a Service (TaaS), Fax as a Service (FaaS), Device as a Service (DaaS), and Access Control as a Service (ACaaS). In addition, Sangoma offers a full line of communications Products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma’s products and services are used in leading UC, PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, office productivity, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world’s two most widely used open source communication software projects.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: STC). Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: www.sangoma.com.

CONTACT: Sangoma Technologies Corporation David Moore Chief Financial Officer (905) 474-1990 Ext. 4107 [email protected]