SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCQB:SMKG) Announces Multiple FinTech and PayTech Commercial Deployments in the USA, Philippines, Guyana & China

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

New York, NY, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCQB:SMKG):

The SmartCard Marketing portfolio consists of the largest wholly owned Intellectual Properties suite for multiple industries that can be also be combined to offer a powerful go-to-market for Banks, Telcos and Enterprises in various industries, including marketplace ecommerce and mobility for multi-tenant merchants and consumers “enablement and engagement”.

The SMKG team has also been working with multiple vendors in the Crypto space to deliver both an open/closed loop interoperability for payment acceptance, top-up, send and transfer mechanism for clients to benefit from customized solutions for their customers.

Advantages

  • Axepay (50% net) continues to expand its Payments Rails across the globe with Money Remitters and Treasury solutions providing a Cross-border network with onboarding in over 50+ Countries for b2b, b2c and p2p.
  • Xpay.world (7% equity) successfully was sponsored in Asia with PF License and TPP with its proprietary Terminal Management Switch and PCI DSS compliant hosted services for both contact and contactless payments. Currently in an LOI to acquire a greater stakeholder position by SMKG.
  • OriginatorX (50% equity), the company’s Crypto Token Issuing and NFT minting solution fully deployed for commercial production as of September 20th 2021.

CEO Massimo Barone stated, “We are excited how everything has lined up and seeing our clients and partners commercially deploy in multiple key markets of growth. Our technology portfolio combined with our embedded partners, with the multiple points of enablement for Cross-border, Terminal Management Deployment and Crypto Issuing, creates a powerful add-on offering unmatchable by less than a handful of Enterprises in the markets globally as an all-in-one solution center. This is the distinguishing factor SMKG:OTCQB has been in pursuit of.”

Our wholly owned 100% IP Platforms;

Genorocity (retail wallet and marketplace), Qr.guru (ecommerce and merchant solutions),

Granularchain (blockchain and digital Id), Check21saas (remote deposit scanning)

Profilr.Social (AI, Data profiling and ekyc), Mtickets.events (Events management and ticketing)

Articul8te (digital workforce management), Phaces.io (Secure Biometrics for Teleconferencing)

Doctor-Vid (health practice Telemedecine) , Ijobs.shop (job seeker and merchant workforce)

Mytravel.menu ( Transit industry Travel ordering system), Menu.events (events and booking menu/catering system)

Eschool.systems (edtech for remote learning), Axepay platform (payment treasury and fx system)

Emphasispay (CRM and CSM enterprise platform), Abotslife(AI Chatbot )

Atelier.social (content publishing for SEO), Distributer.email (email campaign dist/analytics)

Onroute.tech (booking, tracking and marketplace for delivery, courier)

SMKG Noteworthy:Recent spotlight has been focused on the company's LATAM expansion with Xcoop, Compuage Infocom India distr. partnership, Visa Everywhere Fintech interoperability, Mumbai Gov't Fintech JV, Axepay FX Cross-border Payment Rails, Chat Bot AI code library acquisition, OriginatorX - Ethereum Token Issuing and Xpay Payment minority ownership.

About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG):
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry e-commerce, cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, blockchain, nft, crypto token, digital id-eKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, telemedicine and ride-booking industries.

For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com
or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.

We seek a safe harbour.

Contact: CEO, Massimo Barone
[email protected]
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.
OTC:SMKG Ph: 1-844-843-7296
[email protected]


SmartCard-Marketing-Systems-In.png

