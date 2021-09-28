Square and TikTok Partner to Help Businesses Expand Their Reach Online

Today, Square and TikTok announced a new integration that will make it easy for sellers of all types and sizes to reach new customers and grow their sales online. Square+x+TikTokenables sellers to send fans directly from TikTok videos, ads, and shopping tabs on their profiles to products available in their existing Square+Online store, providing a streamlined shopping experience that retains the look and feel of their personal brand.

To take advantage of these powerful new commerce features from TikTok, TikTok For Business users can now quickly and easily set up a free, fully integrated Square Online store and start selling right away.

Jessica Thompson (%40beejoyfuljess), owner of the Bee+Joyful+Shop, a zero-waste and sustainable living shop in Dexter, Michigan said that the Square x TikTok integration has helped her reach new customers in a new, and lucrative market. “TikTok is huge right now and only continuing to grow. With Square x TikTok we’re able to quickly and easily feature our products in our TikTok content and seamlessly direct buyers to our Square Online store,” she said. “We're really excited to give fans an easier way to shop, directly from the platform where they're already spending their time.”

With a billion+monthly+active+users, TikTok is one of the world’s fastest growing social media platforms. Reaching this audience provides sellers with a valuable opportunity, especially as the lines between entrepreneurship, content creation, and commerce continue to blur.

With Square x TikTok, sellers are able to grow their business by running ads using TikTok Ads Manager, sync their existing item catalog to TikTok for inclusion in curated shopping tabs on their profiles, and include product links in content that points buyers to Square Online in order to complete a purchase.

“We are constantly working to help sellers expand their online presence and reach new customers,” said David Rusenko, head of eCommerce at Square. “Online sales have long been a significant revenue driver for merchants and will only continue to become more vital. We’re looking forward to helping our sellers tap into a valuable, rapidly expanding new customer base on TikTok.”

“We're so excited to partner with Square to help their merchants drive sales through TikTok,” said Melissa Yang, head of ecosystem partnerships at TikTok. “Our community loves discovering new businesses and products, and we can’t wait to see more Square merchants showcase their creativity and make real connections with consumers on the platform.”

Square x TikTok will be available to all sellers coming soon. To learn more about this integration, how to sign up for early access, and the other ways Square is helping sellers reach new customers visit squareup.com/go/tiktoksignup.

