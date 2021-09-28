Genoa Healthcare Opens 600th Pharmacy Serving Community Mental Health Needs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Genoa Healthcare Opens 600th Pharmacy Serving Community Mental Health Needs

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Genoa Healthcare, the leading provider of pharmacy services for people with mental illness, substance use disorders, and other complex, chronic conditions, has opened its 600th pharmacy amid a growing need for mental health and addiction services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new pharmacy is located on site at Southwest Network’s San Tan clinic, in Chandler, Arizona.

In partnership with community mental health clinics, Genoa provides pharmacy services to individuals in the same facility in which they receive their care, making it easier to obtain needed medications and leading to improved health outcomes. This approach to pharmacy care helps people stay on their medications at a rate of more than 90%, compared to 50% or less when retrieved through retail pharmacies.1,2 A peer-reviewed study found that this type of integrated pharmacy also reduces emergency room visits and hospitalizations, decreasing the total cost of care.3

The new pharmacy, Genoa’s fourth with Southwest Network, will offer services to approximately 1,500 adults who receive treatment and services there. Genoa’s specialized pharmacy care includes using pre-filled pill organizers to help people stay on their medications, making proactive outreach calls, helping with prior authorizations, and handling other key support services.

“The number of people impacted by mental illness and substance use disorder has climbed dramatically during the pandemic, which means the need for access to quality behavioral health care is greater than ever,” said Genoa Healthcare CEO Joe Douglas. “Opening our 600th pharmacy, in partnership with Southwest Network, is an opportunity to help bridge the gap in care and improve health care outcomes and quality of life for the people we serve.”

“Our partnership with Genoa allows our members, providers, and nurses enhanced timeliness and quality, and a broader range of services. Our members may now have all of their medications from each of their doctors filled at San Tan,” said Dr. Andrew Mebane, Chief Medical Officer of Southwest Network.

“This also allows oversight by pharmacy staff and our providers of all the active medications, enhancing safety and preventing any potential contraindications from prescriptions written by other providers,” added Mebane.

Since the start of the pandemic, approximately two in five U.S. adults have reported symptoms of anxiety and depression, up from one in five prior to COVID-19, and overdose deaths from opioids have hit new highs. In Arizona, roughly one in 20 adults live with a serious mental illness such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depression. High-quality, integrated healthcare providers are vital in addressing communities’ growing needs.

The Genoa pharmacy is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For phone inquiries, consumers can call (623) 208-7646.

About Genoa Healthcare

Genoa Healthcare is the leading provider of pharmacy medication management services for individuals with behavioral health conditions and has been serving the community for more than 20 years. Today, Genoa Healthcare has hundreds of pharmacies located on site within community mental health centers across 47 states and the District of Columbia. Genoa Healthcare is part of OptumRx, a pharmacy care services company.

About Southwest Network

Southwest Network delivers high-quality integrated healthcare services to children, adults, and families in Greater Phoenix. Founded in 1999, the non-profit 501(c)3 organization and qualifying Arizona Charitable Organization provides individualized mental health treatment to help children and adults achieve resiliency, independence, and recovery. Southwest Network maintains an administrative office in central Phoenix and operates seven licensed locations — four that serve adults with a serious mental illness (SMI) and three that provide outpatient behavioral health services for children, teens, families, and adults. The organization also offers primary care and general mental health services. For more information, visit www.southwestnetwork.org.

Sources

1,2 Retail pharmacies' 50% or less: Kim, Jennifer. “Medication Adherence: The Elephant in the Room.” U.S. Pharmacist – The Leading Journal in Pharmacy, 19 Jan. 2018

Genoa's 90% adherence rate: Wright, W. A., Gorman, J. M., Odorzynski, M., Peterson, M. J., & Clayton, C. (2016). Integrated Pharmacies at Community Mental Health Centers: Medication Adherence and Outcomes. Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy, 22(11), 1330–1336. doi: 10.18553/jmcp.2016.16004

3 Ibid

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210928005884r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005884/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment