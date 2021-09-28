Genoa Healthcare Opens 600th Pharmacy Serving Community Mental Health Needs

Genoa Healthcare, the leading provider of pharmacy services for people with mental illness, substance use disorders, and other complex, chronic conditions, has opened its 600th pharmacy amid a growing need for mental health and addiction services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new pharmacy is located on site at Southwest Network’s San Tan clinic, in Chandler, Arizona.

In partnership with community mental health clinics, Genoa provides pharmacy services to individuals in the same facility in which they receive their care, making it easier to obtain needed medications and leading to improved health outcomes. This approach to pharmacy care helps people stay on their medications at a rate of more than 90%, compared to 50% or less when retrieved through retail pharmacies.1,2 A peer-reviewed study found that this type of integrated pharmacy also reduces emergency room visits and hospitalizations, decreasing the total cost of care.3

The new pharmacy, Genoa’s fourth with Southwest Network, will offer services to approximately 1,500 adults who receive treatment and services there. Genoa’s specialized pharmacy care includes using pre-filled pill organizers to help people stay on their medications, making proactive outreach calls, helping with prior authorizations, and handling other key support services.

“The number of people impacted by mental illness and substance use disorder has climbed dramatically during the pandemic, which means the need for access to quality behavioral health care is greater than ever,” said Genoa Healthcare CEO Joe Douglas. “Opening our 600th pharmacy, in partnership with Southwest Network, is an opportunity to help bridge the gap in care and improve health care outcomes and quality of life for the people we serve.”

“Our partnership with Genoa allows our members, providers, and nurses enhanced timeliness and quality, and a broader range of services. Our members may now have all of their medications from each of their doctors filled at San Tan,” said Dr. Andrew Mebane, Chief Medical Officer of Southwest Network.

“This also allows oversight by pharmacy staff and our providers of all the active medications, enhancing safety and preventing any potential contraindications from prescriptions written by other providers,” added Mebane.

Since the start of the pandemic, approximately two in five U.S. adults have reported symptoms of anxiety and depression, up from one in five prior to COVID-19, and overdose deaths from opioids have hit new highs. In Arizona, roughly one in 20 adults live with a serious mental illness such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depression. High-quality, integrated healthcare providers are vital in addressing communities’ growing needs.

The Genoa pharmacy is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For phone inquiries, consumers can call (623) 208-7646.

About Genoa Healthcare

Genoa Healthcare is the leading provider of pharmacy medication management services for individuals with behavioral health conditions and has been serving the community for more than 20 years. Today, Genoa Healthcare has hundreds of pharmacies located on site within community mental health centers across 47 states and the District of Columbia. Genoa Healthcare is part of OptumRx, a pharmacy care services company.

About Southwest Network

Southwest Network delivers high-quality integrated healthcare services to children, adults, and families in Greater Phoenix. Founded in 1999, the non-profit 501(c)3 organization and qualifying Arizona Charitable Organization provides individualized mental health treatment to help children and adults achieve resiliency, independence, and recovery. Southwest Network maintains an administrative office in central Phoenix and operates seven licensed locations — four that serve adults with a serious mental illness (SMI) and three that provide outpatient behavioral health services for children, teens, families, and adults. The organization also offers primary care and general mental health services. For more information, visit www.southwestnetwork.org.

Sources

1,2 Retail pharmacies' 50% or less: Kim, Jennifer. “Medication Adherence: The Elephant in the Room.” U.S. Pharmacist – The Leading Journal in Pharmacy, 19 Jan. 2018

Genoa's 90% adherence rate: Wright, W. A., Gorman, J. M., Odorzynski, M., Peterson, M. J., & Clayton, C. (2016). Integrated Pharmacies at Community Mental Health Centers: Medication Adherence and Outcomes. Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy, 22(11), 1330–1336. doi: 10.18553/jmcp.2016.16004

3 Ibid

