DoubleVerify Partners with TikTok to Measure Viewability and Invalid Traffic

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

DoubleVerify ("DV"), (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced a partnership with TikTok to measure ad viewability, fraud, and in-geo impressions.

Through TikTok’s Open Measurement SDK, DV provides brands full transparency into the quality of their TikTok campaigns globally for in-feed ad formats.

Through this new partnership, joint clients will be able to access measurement data and insights through DV Pinnacle, the industry's first unified reporting and service platform, to monitor and optimize the quality of their TikTok campaigns. DV will offer advertisers:

  • Data Validation: Use a trusted, objective and MRC-accredited third-party solution to authenticate media quality on TikTok.
  • Campaign Optimization: Leverage comprehensive data insights into viewability, video quartile completion, audibility and more, to optimize campaigns running on the platform.
  • Holistic Performance: Review trends and build reports to inform planning strategies and budget allocations across the open web and social platforms, including TikTok.

“We're excited to work with a leading verification and industry authority partner, like DoubleVerify” said Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok. “Transparency is key when it comes to building strong relationships with brands. Partnering with DoubleVerify will allow our advertisers the in-depth insight they need on invalid traffic and viewability to confidently evaluate and validate campaign effectiveness on TikTok.”

DoubleVerify and TikTok are actively working to expand their viewability offering to other ad formats and will launch additional media quality solutions – providing comprehensive measurement across the platform.

"TikTok is an exciting and enriching entertainment platform powered by a diverse community. It’s also increasingly a staple of the marketing mix for brands globally," said Mark Zagorski, CEO at DoubleVerify. "As spend on the platform continues to grow, TikTok has been proactive in engaging with partners like DV to expand independent, third-party measurement capabilities and build confidence in brands’ digital investments. We’re thrilled to work with TikTok to bring advertisers a higher level of trust and transparency and, in turn, broaden our quality coverage across this growing platform.”

TikTok is the latest addition to DV’s large and growing media partner offerings and joins Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and Twitter. In December 2020, DV received the Media+Rating+Council+%28MRC%29+accreditation for third-party integrated impression and viewability measurement (as defined by MRC’s viewability standard) and reporting for display and video ads on Facebook and Instagram. In March 2021, DV expanded its Brand+Safety+and+Suitability integration with Facebook and Instagram, offering comprehensive third-party brand suitability solutions to advertisers. DV also extended its Brand+Safety+Floor enhancements for advertisers to leverage on YouTube.

For more information about this release, contact [email protected].

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. The platform’s mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices that include Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210928005397r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005397/en/

