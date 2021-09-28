Amwell Industry Telehealth Survey Paints Picture of an Integrated, Streamlined Digital Care Future

Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a national telehealth leader, today released results of an industry survey of hospitals and health systems, health plans, and clinicians on topics spanning telehealth, patient engagement, system integration and more.

Survey results highlight the rapid emergence of the next era of digital care. While most early telehealth use focused on urgent care, the pandemic created unprecedented volumes of Covid-19 need-driven telehealth alongside rapidly accelerated demand for scheduled virtual primary and specialty care appointments. Now, as survey results reinforce, senior decision-makers from hospitals, health systems and payers alike in addition to frontline clinicians are shifting toward virtual care as a permanent fixture for care delivery and access moving forward.

“During the pandemic, telehealth proved to be a critical, and in many cases the only connection point between patients and care teams. For many organizations that meant launching and scaling telehealth as quickly as possible. Now, healthcare decision-makers are taking stock of the systems and solutions they implemented, and many are realizing that what proved useful and successful amid emergent situations is simply not robust enough to meet ongoing care delivery goals and needs,” said Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and Co-CEO, Amwell. “The survey findings support what we are hearing from the market: there’s a need for ‘smart growth’ defined by prudent, deliberate investment in digital infrastructure that connects and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows and supports physical, virtual and automated care at the enterprise level. This is what’s paramount for the future state of healthcare.”

Survey findings point to the fact that senior decision-makers from hospitals, health systems, and payers, along with clinicians uniformly desire a more streamlined and systemized digital infrastructure, one enabled through platform consolidation. With healthcare leaders taking stock of the industry’s and their own organization’s platform “sprawl,” attention is shifting from expediency to strategy. Results from the survey show that priorities across hospitals, health systems, health plans and clinicians are focused on integrating telehealth as core to care delivery, improving the patient-provider experience, and achieving seamless and sustainable hybrid care models. Additional key findings include:

Shifting Focus to an Integrated, Single-Platform Strategy: A streamlined experience for patients and clinicians, interoperability and a sustainable infrastructure are essential for the future of telehealth. Over 80 percent of clinicians reported that investing in fully integrated virtual or hybrid care systems would have a positive impact on clinical outcomes and patient experiences and 75 percent of payers said that access to virtual care data and insights through a single digital platform would streamline member experiences, improve patient outcomes, and support the development of innovative models of care coordination and delivery.

Continued Growth, Diversification of Uses and Investment: 94 percent of all clinicians reported using telehealth today – well above pre-pandemic levels – and over half of the payer organizations surveyed reported having several virtual care offerings. Clinicians also shared their perceived top benefits of virtual care:

82 percent cited improved patient access,

53 percent reported increased efficiency and

51 percent said improved patient experiences were telehealth’s top benefit.

Additionally, over 50 percent of clinicians said that the pandemic had positively impacted their long-term desire to use telehealth, and 56 percent of hospitals and health system leaders said they are planning to increase their investment in telehealth and virtual care solutions over the next two years.

Awareness of and Concern for Platform Sprawl: Technology and interoperability continue to be a challenge, with platform “sprawl” emerging as a new and pressing obstacle as stakeholders across the ecosystem desire a streamlined and systemized digital infrastructure, including platform consolidation. 77 percent of hospital and health system leaders shared that moving toward a single, secure, and fully integrated virtual care platform was important for their organization. 25 percent of clinicians also said that virtual care systems and current workflows are not integrated with their organizations’ existing systems, with most payers and clinicians using at least three platforms for virtual care and 20 percent of academic medical centers using eight or more digital care platforms.

This three-part survey was sponsored by Amwell and fielded online in July 2021 by HIMSS Analytics. Researchers screened and qualified participants to ensure that respondents had significant involvement or influence in decision-making regarding digital technology and investments within their organization (for the payer and health system segments) or are actively providing patient care (for the clinician segment). Amwell was not identified as a sponsor of the research.

To view additional insights from this survey please see the associated Building the Future of Virtual Care: Streamlined, Scalable, Sustainable eBook here: https%3A%2F%2Fbusiness.amwell.com%2Fresources%2Famwell-industry-telehealth-survey-paints-picture-of-an-integrated-streamlined-digital-care-future%2F

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fbusiness.amwell.com%2F.

American Well, Amwell, Converge and Carepoint are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: weak growth and increased volatility in the telehealth market; inability to adapt to rapid technological changes; increased competition from existing and potential new participants in the healthcare industry; changes in healthcare laws, regulations or trends and our ability to operate in the heavily regulated healthcare industry; our ability to comply with federal and state privacy regulations; the significant liability that could result from a cybersecurity breach; and other factors described under ‘Risk Factors’ in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 26, 2021. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investors.amwell.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

