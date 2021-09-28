Energy Recovery Hosts ESG-Focused Webinar with Company Leaders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Energy Recovery Hosts ESG-Focused Webinar with Company Leaders

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) tomorrow will host an ESG-focused webinar, "Charting Sustainable Growth with ESG Principles," in which company leaders will review highlights of the company's ESG program and how ESG is linked to driving long-term, sustainable growth for Energy Recovery and its stakeholders.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, September 29 at 9:00 AM ET/1:00 PM UTC. To learn more about the event, register for the live webcast, or view the recording after the session, please visit https://bit.ly/ESG_webinar.

Energy Recovery leaders will provide an update on the company's latest sustainability initiatives following the recent release of its second annual ESG report. Presenters include:

  • Robert Mao, Chairman of the Board of Directors, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Joshua Ballard, Chief Financial Officer
  • Farshad Ghasripoor, Chief Technology Officer
  • Rodney Clemente, Senior Vice President, Water
  • Jim Siccardi, Vice President, Investor Relations
  • Nocair Bensalah, Vice President, Operations
  • Kelley Vendeland, Senior Director, Communications & ESG

The presentation will be followed by a live question and answer session with company leaders. Questions may be submitted via the webinar platform during the session.

To learn more about Energy Recovery's ESG commitments, or to download a copy of the 2020 ESG Report, please visit https://bit.ly/2020_ESG_REPORT. The report aligns to leading sustainability frameworks and reporting standards, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board as well as select disclosures from the Global Reporting Initiative and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on our pressure exchanger technology platform, we design and manufacture solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business accelerating the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

Contact
[email protected]
+1 (510) 219-8462

SOURCE: Energy Recovery



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665703/Energy-Recovery-Hosts-ESG-Focused-Webinar-with-Company-Leaders

img.ashx?id=665703

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment