TeamViewer Launches Solution for Modern, Fully Privacy-Compliant Online Teaching

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

TeamViewer Launches Solution for Modern, Fully Privacy-Compliant Online Teaching

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Development and hosting directly by TeamViewer

- Digital teaching with state-of-the-art tools

- Web-based and thus device-independent

PR Newswire

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced a newly developed solution TeamViewer Classroom that enables interactive collaboration in schools, universities, and other educational institutions. TeamViewer Classroom is available across the Americas but will initially focus on European markets as it is the first fully GDPR-compliant solution from a European global player that does not use third-party providers. This means that all data protection requirements of the Ministries of Education of the European countries can be met.

A special focus is put on functionalities that go far beyond the possibilities of simple online meetings, such as the joint editing of uploaded documents, digital boards, separate rooms for group work as well as real-time surveys within the learning groups. Through extensive moderation rights, teachers can guide interactions among participants and document the outcomes of meetings. In addition, teachers can store their documents online so that they can be used for other learning units at any time. Connecting other various learning platforms is also possible via plugin and open API.

Hendrik Witt, Chief Product Officer at TeamViewer: "Digitization in education is an important task. The fact that we need to make progress in this as a society has become very clear in the last one-and-a-half years in the context of the Corona crisis. With our new development TeamViewer Classroom, we are contributing to digital progress in schools and universities. Through our many years of cooperation with governmental institutions and major customers from various sectors, highest security and data protection standards are a matter of course for us. These, along with many other functionalities, have now been incorporated into Classroom. It was particularly important to us to secure the fundamental right to education without having to compromise on the fundamental right to data protection."

Classroom is developed by TeamViewer end-to-end in Europe and hosted and operated on its own servers. It complies with all the regulations of the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and places a special focus on accessibility. The completely web-based solution only requires users to have a common browser on their PC, laptop, tablet, or smartphone and therefore also works on older devices and independent of operating systems. In addition to providing and operating the solution, TeamViewer also provides technical support.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 600,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,500 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at https://www.teamviewer.com/.

Press Contact
Jon Stotts
PR Americas and Analyst Relations Manager, TeamViewer
Phone: 646-961-3497
E-Mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY20411&sd=2021-09-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamviewer-launches-solution-for-modern-fully-privacy-compliant-online-teaching-301386911.html

SOURCE TeamViewer

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY20411&Transmission_Id=202109281145PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY20411&DateId=20210928
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment