Innodata Introduces New High-Tech Podcast: Absolute AI

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 28, 2021
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company, today announced the launch of its new podcast, Absolute AI, Conversations With the Humans Behind Artificial Intelligence (AI). As AI is rapidly becoming interwoven into the fabric of our society through the way we communicate, work, and problem solve, Absolute AI seeks to amplify the voices of the creators, researchers, and innovators taking AI from prototype to production.InnodataPodcastAbsoluteAI.png

Each episode, Innodata's Melody Travers draws out unique insights from tech leaders driving real-time innovation. Absolute AI covers some of the most pertinent topics facing the current AI universe, from Responsible AI to data governance to low-code.

"AI has the power to revolutionize every aspect of our world, but we can't fully capitalize on its benefits if we don't consciously focus on demystification," said Rahul Singhal, Chief Product Officer at Innodata. "We wanted to provide a resource where leaders explore the intricacies of successful AI, whether that's overcoming roadblocks, expanding into new use cases, or leveraging cutting-edge technologies. We've created something where, no matter your industry, the conversations on Absolute AI will lead you directly to the forefront of emerging trends."

New episodes of Absolute AI are scheduled to air every other Tuesday and can be found on major listening platforms like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

Absolute AI's first episode, Fixing the World One Startup at a Time, is available for listening here, while its second episode will be released today.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,500 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Jessie Schnurr
Innodata Inc.
[email protected]
201-371-8189

SOURCE: Innodata



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665679/Innodata-Introduces-New-High-Tech-Podcast-Absolute-AI

