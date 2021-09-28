Logo
Quantifind Integrates Dow Jones Content to Deliver Advanced Financial Crimes Screening and Investigations Capabilities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Integration Will Provide Access to Next-Generation Adverse Media Screening and Relationship Graphs Based on Dow Jones Watchlists and Factiva News Data

PR Newswire

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantifind, a provider of a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform used by banks to help automate financial crimes risk screening and investigations, today announced its collaboration with Dow Jones Risk & Compliance.

Quantifind_Logo.jpg

Quantifind will integrate Dow Jones Risk & Compliance's Watchlist and Factiva data products with its Graphyte™ platform to provide intelligent financial crimes automation. The combination of comprehensive, authoritative data from Dow Jones with Graphyte's AI-driven risk assessment technology and advanced investigation applications will deliver unprecedented risk screening performance and insights to their mutual customers.

The new solution will give risk teams access to modern investigation applications, rich context to their search inquiries, and knowledge graph data that provides information on the relationship networks of their search subjects. The capabilities can be used by banks to perform ongoing adverse media screening throughout their AML-KYC processes, prioritize investigations of activities posing the greatest risks, and make those investigations more effective and efficient.

"The combination of Dow Jones' premium data services with Quantifind's AI-driven intelligence delivers a new level of performance and insights to our mutual financial services customers," commented Adam Mulliken, SVP of Product at Quantifind. "We're excited to see our users benefit from this collaboration."

Alex Tame, Global Director of Partners and Content Integration at Dow Jones, said: "Dow Jones works with the best technology platforms to ensure customers benefit from the accuracy, completeness and timeliness of our content. Our collaboration with Quantifind is a great example of that, enabling banks to leverage this powerful AI to streamline and enhance their screening processes."

Visit Quantifind at ACAMS Las Vegas

Quantifind is participating as a Gold Sponsor and exhibitor at the ACAMS Las Vegas Conference, taking place September 27-29 as a hybrid event. Quantifind will also host a Knowledge Session on Tuesday at 11:30 am local time, entitled "Modernizing Adverse Media Screening to Enable Continuous KYC at Scale", with panelists from Dow Jones, Scotiabank, and Quantifind.

About Quantifind
Quantifind was founded in 2009 upon pioneering work building machine learning technology to discover meaningful patterns across large, disparate, unstructured datasets. Today, Quantifind's Graphyte platform embodies over a decade of R&D and deployment experience in machine learning, natural language processing, risk modeling, name science, and entity resolution, and is helping financial institutions and public sector agencies to combat crime. Quantifind is headquartered in Palo Alto, with teams in Boston, Washington, and New York. Learn more about Quantifind and request a demo at www.quantifind.com.

About Dow Jones
Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile, and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world's largest news gathering operations globally. It produces leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America's largest newspaper by paid circulation; Factiva, Barron's, MarketWatch, Financial News, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, and Dow Jones Newswires. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

favicon.png?sn=SF21765&sd=2021-09-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantifind-integrates-dow-jones-content-to-deliver-advanced-financial-crimes-screening-and-investigations-capabilities-301386916.html

SOURCE Quantifind

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF21765&Transmission_Id=202109281151PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF21765&DateId=20210928
