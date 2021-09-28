Organto Launching "I AM Organic" Branded Products with Gorillas

Opportunity Leverages Distribution and Branding Expertise With Fast Growing On-Demand Grocery Delivery Company

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. ( TSXV:OGO, Financial)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables, today announced that it has listed a range of I AM Organic branded products with Gorillas® (www.gorillas.io), Europe's fastest growing company in instant on-demand grocery delivery. Initial product distribution will commence in the Netherlands and Belgium through the end of September 2021, with potential roll-out to other countries where Gorillas is active as the program expands.

Gorillas promotes limited but frequent food purchases delivered by electric bikes to increase conscious consumption, reduce food waste, and limit local CO2 emissions. One of Gorillas priorities is to deliver high-quality products to consumers, and thanks to a vertically integrated supply chain, is able to deliver its fruits and vegetables faster than traditional supermarkets, resulting in fresher products with optimised nutritional value.

Organto will supply a number of products as part of this initial listing including healthy and high-quality organic bananas, seasonal assorted fresh cut fruits and green asparagus. All products will be sourced from Organto's supply network consisting of growers in Europe and Latin America and will be available on a year-round basis. Together with its valued strategic growers and supply chain partners, Organto controls and monitors each step in the supply chain, offering 100% transparency to consumers via the Company's proprietary digital product passports.

"We feel that partnering with Gorillas will allow us to further build on our mission of making organic fruits and vegetables available for every consumer, and in doing so, build our I AM Organic brand." commented Rients van der Wal, Co-CEO of Organto Foods Inc. and CEO of Organto Europe B.V "This listing leverages the strengths of both our companies in servicing today's consumers who are demanding high-quality, convenient products with a transparent and engaging story. Our products have a great story to tell, a story we believe will be well communicated via our digital product passports. We strive for the best possible taste and experience, combined with a carbon neutral footprint. I AM Organic products have an impactful look and feel, with each product supported by a unique QR-code. This QR code leads consumers into a 100% transparent digital experience, providing product details such as product origin, mode of transport, carbon footprint, social impact, nutritional profile, recipe inspiration and usage tips. We are targeting to add "wow" to organic foods and get everyone to ‘Eat the World Better' through our I AM Organic brand."

"Gorillas aims to provide positive value and to improve people's lives by giving consumers just-in-time access to essential grocery needs, empowering them to live more mindfully and to reduce waste. We believe that healthy and sustainable choices start with offering consumers high-quality products, and as a result, eight out of ten of the top users of Gorillas in the Netherlands have ordered fruit or vegetables in the last thirty days. As a result, it was natural for us to collaborate with I AM Organic to further extend our organic fruits and vegetables category." commented Sadik Cevik, General Manager Gorillas, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Organto's long-term growth strategy is to build an ethics driven "one-stop shop" in fresh organic and specialty fruits and vegetables, fueled by a combination of strong internal growth and acquisitions. This long-term growth strategy is anchored by three core operational strategies: build supply, build brands and build infrastructure. The listing of I AM Organic branded products at Gorillas expedites Organto's efforts in strategically building out its brands across its product portfolio.

