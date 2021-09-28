Recruiter.com Launches New Job Platform for Recruiters

Creating the go-to resource for recruiting jobs amidst surging demand

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a leading provider of recruiting solutions, today announced the launch of a new job platform for recruiters and talent acquisition professionals, to support the rapid growth of the Company's on-demand recruiting solutions and capitalize on exceptional market opportunities.

"Recent LinkedIn data showed soaring demand for recruiters, with 364,970 recruiter jobs advertised on LinkedIn worldwide, postings surpassing pre-pandemic levels, and recruiter jobs growing faster than the job market overall," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "Data from Indeed also points to how eager employers are to hire people who help hire others, with HR job postings 67% above baseline."

"Recruiting and staffing has a US market size of $136 billion and there are approximately 227,000 recruiters employed in the US. With the number of open jobs posted for recruiters surpassing even the total number of recruiters employed, this points to market expansion, which Recruiter.com, as a top brand in the space, should benefit from. While our on-demand recruiting segment already showed 88% sequential quarterly growth, we see an opportunity to accelerate traction and increase margins, by offering subscription-based products using our no-touch job platform technology and AI-powered Amplify solution."

The surge in demand for recruiters appears to extend across the globe. A recent research report found in June 2021, there were nine times more recruiter jobs posted in the UK than in June 2020, and in Italy and Spain, there were eight times more recruiter jobs.

"Recruiters and talent acquisition professionals play an incredibly important role in getting people placed in jobs and keeping the global economy growing," said Miles Jennings, Founder and COO of Recruiter.com. "Seeing strong growth in demand for recruiters is a very positive sign for everyone in the job market and for our country overall. We're excited for the opportunity to grow our on-demand recruiting solution even faster with our proprietary job platform technology. We aim for Recruiter.com to be the go-to resource for recruiting jobs and on-demand opportunities and a market leader in providing flexible, on-demand recruiting for employers of all sizes."

Recruiter.com makes it easy for employers of all sizes to extend their own in-house hiring team with a network of experienced on-demand recruiters. Employers can choose their preferred recruiters, or team of recruiters, to assist with any part of their recruiting efforts and flexibly scale up or down with their hiring demands.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an online hiring platform delivering on-demand recruiting technology and services to both large and small businesses. With AI and video technology, and the world's largest network of recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap recruiting that flexes with hiring needs. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

