Mucinno Holding, Inc. Renews Contract with ASF-K de México S. de R.L. de C.V.

Mucinno Holding, Inc. (MCNO), renews contract to provide collection-services for used and discarded foundry molds with ASF-K de México S. de R.L. de C.V. (Amsted Rail)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO)

Mucinno Holding is pleased to announce that it has signed the contract renewal with ASF-K for 3 years. The contract covers the collection and transportation service of silica sand molds used in the casting processes of railway parts, as well as the use of the collected material for sale and distribution. The turnover of this contract is $ 1,500,000 dollars, and a total collection of 690,000 silica sand tons. In 2021 we have had a 30% increase on the collection service, a figure that is highly expected to grow due to governmental projects related to the railway industry such as Mayan Train.

Mucinno Holding and ASF-K are located aside Bombardier Transportation (BDRBF), in Sahagun City. On June 9, 2021, President López Obrador signed a contract worth 1.8 billion dollars for the acquisition and construction of wagons for the Mayan Train with Alstom-Bombardier. This has impacted the railway related companies located in Sahagun City such as ASF-K, Greenbrier, and Mucinno Holding with an increase of service demand.

The center mine of Mucinno Holding collects all its sand from foundry molds used for the manufacture of railway wheels, produced by ASF-K. The silica sand foundry molds are set through a screening and cleaning process to obtain good quality recycled silica sand. We sell and transport the recycled raw material to our clients for their cement plants.

"The construction of the Mayan Train has and will continue to impact the community in a very positive way. We are pleased to be part of this project from our business branch" Stated Edgar Mucino, CEO of Mucinno Holding.

About ASF-K de México

ASF-K de México S. de R.L. de C.V. is dedicated to the manufacture of high quality and heavy-duty castings mainly for the Railroad industry, with a presence in 10 countries through the Amsted Rail Company.

To learn more about Amsted Rail visit: www.amstedrail.com

About Alstom

Alstom is a French corporation focused on the business of electricity generation and the manufacture of railway equipment such as: wagons and signage, luxury passenger boats, naval vessels, and natural gas tankers. It has sales of 13.7 billion euros and presence in 70 countries.

To learn more about Alstom visit: www.alstom.com

About Mucinno Holding, Inc.

Mucinno Holding is a group focused on mining activities that specializes on the extraction and transport of aggregates. It owns two silica sand mines and transport equipment to supply its consumers. The company aims to expand by offering more services to their clients and innovate creating finished goods made from their own raw material.

To learn more about Mucinno Holding, Inc. visit: www.mcno.com.mx

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are subject to significant uncertainties that involve known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in any such forward-looking statements and any such difference may be caused by risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's news releases and/or its filings with the OTC Bulletin Board or as a result of other factors.

Company Contact

Mucinno Holding, Inc.

[email protected]

www.mcno.com.mx

