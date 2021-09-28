Logo
PrestoDoctor to Offer On-site Evaluations at Pennsylvania Cannabis Fall Marketplace

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) is proud to announce that PrestoDoctor will be a Diamond Sponsor and offer on-site evaluations at the Pennsylvania CannabisFall Marketplace live event on October 2 & 3 at Renninger's Farmers Market, 740 Noble St in Kutztown, Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania CannabisFall Marketplace features free admission to the public and over 50 vendors, live music and Speaker& Discussion Panels. PrestoDoctor's prime location is located just inside the entrance.

"PrestoDoctor is known for our telemedicine platform https://prestodoctor.com but that hasn't stopped us from completing more than 100 in-person events to date", stated Rob Tankson, COO of PrestoDoctor. "During events, we integrate proprietary technology to expedite the sign up and application process. This easy process means attendees can complete their medical evaluation quickly and easily without needing to visit an in-person clinic."

About PrestoDoctor:

PrestoDoctor is the #1 patient rated fully online medical cannabis recommendation service, with over 17,000 Five Star reviews on TrustSpot. On PrestoDoctor's platform, potential patients can speak to a compassionate doctor who specializes in medical cannabis, privately and completely online. Our patients pick their physician and appointment times (Either on demand or up to a week in advance) - and conduct their video evaluation via our customer built HIPAA compliant telemedicine service. PrestoDoctor has helped tens of thousands of patients get medical cannabis cards in California, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Illinois & Iowa. PrestoDoctor prides itself in providing an easy process, exceptional customer support, and compassionate doctors that focus on education and patient empowerment. Patients only pay if approved and are provided a customized treatment plan post-appointment.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") is engaged in telehealth, and the licensing of cannabis-related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis-based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, and operates subsidiary PrestoDoctor®. Cannabis Sativa IP includes the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, and domain name portfolio including cbds.com and cannabissativa.com.

Contact Information:

(702) 762-3123
https://www.cannabissativa.com

SOURCE: Cannabis Sativa, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665912/PrestoDoctor-to-Offer-On-site-Evaluations-at-Pennsylvania-Cannabis-Fall-Marketplace

img.ashx?id=665912

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

