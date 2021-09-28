Logo
Keysight Delivers Immersive e-Learning Platform for R&D Leaders and Engineers

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced Keysight+University, an interactive online platform for engineers to learn about test and measurement fundamentals, engineering design tips and best practices in their industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005799/en/

As Keysight’s expansive customer base of engineers and R&D leaders look to keep pace with emerging technologies such as cellular 5G, quantum and connected cars, the company created an immersive e-learning platform to make engineering learning more accessible.

The curriculum spotlights the skills engineers need to keep pace with technology. Keysight University provides relevant and enriching resources to navigate engineering challenges, including precision digital and radio frequency measurement approaches, industry standards, software test automation, IoT and more.

“Keysight is pleased by the growing number of customers from industry-leading companies, as well as educators and students from global universities, leveraging the learning platform to support their professional development,” said Jeff Harris, vice president of corporate and portfolio marketing at Keysight Technologies. “We are committed to supporting engineering education for customers, students, educators and lifelong learners for years to come.”

To date, Keysight University has over 130 courses available, all developed and published while under remote-work restrictions, focused on advancing knowledge of leading technological topics such as 5G, automotive, high-speed digital, network security, aerospace engineering and quantum computing.

As of September 2021, more than 32,000 engineers spanning 191 countries have registered for Keysight University. In total, this community of engineers has enrolled in over 81,000 courses.

“When seeking to improve competence, by far the biggest impact is when learning via a combination of several methods, such as reading or watching videos,” stated Ralph Presros, senior research engineer, Coexistence & Electromagnetic Compatibility System Integration. “Keysight understands that and offers a wide range of training materials spanning from application notes to webinars, to provide information the engineering community needs today and in the future.”

Keysight University offers courses in the following key topic areas:

  • 5G
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Automotive and Energy
  • Design and Simulation
  • Digital Testing
  • Internet of Things (IoT)
  • Network Security and Test
  • Quantum
  • Radio Frequency (RF) Testing
  • Semiconductor Testing
  • Software Test Automation

Additional information about Keysight University and Keysight’s education program:

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210928005799r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005799/en/

