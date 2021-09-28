Logo
The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Humana Sign Agreement, Expanding Humana's Medicare Advantage Provider Network in Jackson, Lexington and Grenada

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

The+University+of+Mississippi+Medical+Center (UMMC), Mississippi’s only academic health science center, and Humana, a leading health and well-being company, have signed an in-network agreement, expanding access to care to include Humana Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plan members.

Humana’s Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plan members now have in-network access to care at UMMC in Jackson and Grenada, as well as Holmes County Hospital in Lexington.

“UMMC is pleased to offer high quality health care to more Mississippians through this agreement. Expanding access to care statewide is one of the Medical Center’s strategic priorities,” said Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs at UMMC.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to team up with UMMC to expand our network in Mississippi,” said Matt Berger, Gulf States Medicare President, Humana. “Providing our members with this additional in-network option strengthens our commitment to help our members achieve and maintain their best health.”

The new agreement took effect on August 1, 2021.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

Additional Information:

Other providers are available in our network. Provider may also contract with other Plan Sponsors.

Y0040_GCHLDP7EN_C

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210928005866r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005866/en/

