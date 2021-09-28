Logo
Keysight Delivers Industry-Ready Remote Access Lab Solution for Online Learning

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has launched a remote+access+lab+solution designed for online learning via a remote setup of a basic instrument lab. It includes web-based lab management and scheduling administration, as well as instrument control and remote access for measurement and analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005817/en/

End-to-end_solution_for_complete_remote_engineering_education_needs.jpg

Keysight's remote access lab solution for online learning offers remote setup of basic instrument lab to accelerate an educator's teaching experience and advance a student's learning experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

Hybrid learning in education is now widely accepted, creating a strong need for remote solutions to supplement in-class learning. The availability of online courses and remote learning offers students flexibility requiring educational institutions to transform to keep pace.

Keysight's industry-ready remote access lab solution enables university teaching labs to seamlessly transition to online learning. It allows students to remotely access a lab setup and perform lab work through the web browser.

Keysight's remote access lab solution includes the following key components:

  • Cloud-basedPathWave+Remote+Access+Lab+software, an IMS Global certified LTI learning tool that is Learning Management System (LMS) integration ready, provides students single-point, secure and simultaneous cloud-based remote lab access and instruments control, anytime and anywhere, while enabling educators to manage student lab access, maintain lab benches systematically and monitor multiple remote lab sessions.
  • PathWave+Lab+Manager+software provides simplified, centralized lab configuration and asset management, in addition to enabling mass firmware updates for instruments.
  • U3900DAQ+Switching+System covers a broad spectrum of switching and routing requirements for teaching labs, offering students full remote access to industry-standard instruments for hands-on test and measurement experience.

“Keysight’s remote access lab solution accelerates the shift from traditional in-building learning to hybrid learning, where virtual classes are offered remotely on digital platforms,” said Boon Juan Tan, vice president and general manager of Keysight's General Electronics Measurement business. “Keysight’s new solution enables our customers to take remote teaching-learning to the next level of digital transformation, allowing students to move from traditional teaching and simulations to real-world learning experience remotely.”

Keysight's remote access lab solution accelerates an educator's teaching experience and supports a student's learning experience, delivering the following key benefits:

  • Easily and seamlessly migrate engineering labs online with the elements needed to transform traditional classroom teaching and hands-on labs to a remote environment.
  • Hassle free and centralized user access and teaching content management system with LMS integration enables the educators and students to navigate seamlessly to university resources, creating a smooth, consistent, and better teaching-learning experience.
  • Equip students for success by connecting to industry-grade test and measurement instruments, enabling students to experience the software and technology they will use in their careers.
  • Enables educators to interact with students and facilitate group collaboration in real-time to accomplish smart teaching and learning.
  • Streamline and simplify lab management, freeing lab administrators and educators to focus on teaching with centralized control to seamlessly connect to, manage, monitor and troubleshoot the instruments within the lab.

University of California, Santa Barbara selects Keysight’s new Industry-ready Remote Access Lab Solution for new photonic lab

University of California, Santa Barbara, a leading center for teaching and research, selected Keysight’s new remote access lab solution to migrate their undergraduate photonic laboratory online.

"The Keysight Industry-ready Remote Access Lab Solution was integral to our launch of the inaugural quarter of our undergraduate photonic laboratory, providing a seamless way to bridge an actual hands-on laboratory with students participating remotely,” said Daniel Blumenthal, Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering of University of California, Santa Barbara. “This solution provided an organized hub through which students can remotely attend and engage in lessons. Controlling the lab computers and instruments, combined with a video call with the lab teaching assistance made this an integrated, active-learning experience."

Images are available at: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Ffind%2Feducationpressimages

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210928005817r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005817/en/

