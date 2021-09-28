Pushfor Investments Grants Incentive Stock Options and Engages Advertising Agency

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Pushfor Investments Grants Incentive Stock Options and Engages Advertising Agency

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

SURREY, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushfor Investments Inc. (CSE: PUSH, PUSOF, FSX: 713) (the “Company” or “Pushfor”) announces that it has granted a total of 12,300,000 non-assignable and non-transferable incentive stock options in favour of bona fide directors, officers, employees and consultants, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. All stock options vest on the date of granting. The options are exercisable at $0.25 per share and expire five (5) years from today’s date.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Amherst Baer Consultancy Corp., to provide digital media services, vendor management, marketing, and data analytics services to the Company at www.investorscene.com. The Company has budgeted a total amount of CAD $200,000 payable in cash for said services over an expected three-month period. Amherst Baer is a full-service advertising agency and business development corporation that works with partner ad exchanges whose integrated supply-side platforms (“SSPs”) result in access to daily North American ad impressions.

About Pushfor Investments Inc.: Pushfor invests in both public and private companies in the technology space, along with various other cutting-edge solutions in Canada and the United States. The Company’s services involve giving investors a technology-based portfolio of the latest products in an integrated model as a cross-technology investment platform. The Company’s common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol PUSH, in Europe on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSX”) under the symbol 713 and in the United States on the over-the-counter market (“OTC”) under the symbol PUSOF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as they reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the statements made. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Pushfor assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Pushfor with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

For further information:
Tel: (604) 357-4730
Email: [email protected]
www.pushinvesting.com


ti?nf=ODMzMzg1NyM0NDI4MTYxIzUwMDA3ODk2Nw==
Pushfor-Investments-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment