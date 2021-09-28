Hecla CEO Featured on New York Stock Exchange's Work This Way

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE%3AHL) today announced the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) released its Work This Way webcast featuring Phil Baker, President and CEO. The webcast is available on the Company’s Homepage at www.hecla-mining.com, as well as on the NYSE’s Work This Way website (www.theice.com%2Fwtw).

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891,Hecla Mining Company (NYSE%3AHL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

Category: Press Release

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005955/en/

