WeTrade's Dixon Dai: Digital Economy is the Driven Force and Trend of New Age

WUZHEN, China, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 World Internet Conference closed the curtain in Wuzhen on September 28, 2021. In a seminar focusing on digital economy development and cooperation, Mr. Dixon Dai (Dai Zheng), Founder, Chairman and CTO of WeTrade Group Inc. ("Wetrade" or the "Company") (US: WETG), exchanged views on how to bridge the digital divisions and bring the benefits of digitalization to different generations with a lineup of renowned speakers, including Qiu Zeqi, Director and Professor of China Society and Development Research Center of Peking University, Huang Cui, Director and Professor of Information Resource Management Department of Zhejiang University, Zhang Xinhong, Chief Information Engineer and Researcher of National Information Center, Tao Xiongqiang, Deputy General Manager of China Hualu Group, and Li Wenjie, Senior Vice President of Beike and President of Beike Research Institute.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital process of traditional retail industry. Before the pandemic, we had researched on tens of millions of small stores in many cities; only about 20% of them did marketing online. However, after the pandemic, everyone began to do online digital communications, marketing and sales, such as using SAAS software and selling things in their WeChat Moments."Mr. Dai also believed that Digitalization is the key to the survival of private enterprises in the future."The past two years have been extraordinary. China and the world have been deeply challenged. But among all the uncertainties, digitalization is the greatest opportunity that we are most certain of. In the past, digitalization only made enterprises live better; but today, digitalization has become the key to the survival of enterprises."

This was the second consecutive year that Wetrade had been invited to attend the World Internet Conference. At the Light of Internet Expo, Wetrade showcased its latest research and development of the pioneering YCloud system, successful partnership stories, and technological achievements of its e-commerce SAAS services under the age of digital transformation. For example, Wetrade's partner Best Goods in the Neighborhood launched its second generation of Intelligent Fresh Rice Mill at the Expo, which has attracted a Hugh crowd of audience. Mainstream media, including CCTV, BRTV, Global Times, People's Daily, Economic Daily and China Business, visited the company's booth and interviewed executives and staff. Officials of the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission also inspected Wetrade's booth and highly praised the company's efforts in helping SMEs and micro businesses in digital transformation.

Since it was founded in 2019, Wetrade has been committing in helping small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as the micro businesses achieve digital transformation and build the Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) business operation mode. As of now, the YCloud system has been embedded in a number of partners'social e-commerce platforms，including those of Zhiding, Yuetao, Best Goods in the Neighborhood, Daren, Zhongyanshangyue, Beijing Youth Travel Service, CCT, Laojin Beer, covering industries of micro businesses, tourism, hospitality, short video and livestreaming, medical beauty and traditional retail.

Recently, Wetrade signed partnership agreement with a number of ticket agents of the Universal Studio Beijing Resort. According to the agreement, Wetrade provides the ticket agents with SAAS services and customer acquisition support to help on their nationwide ticket sales of the theme park.

