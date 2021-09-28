Dalio vs. Soros: Debating the Future of China's Capital Markets

I have talked a lot about China’s economy and capital markets over the course of September, highlighting everything from the political quagmire threatening to engulf e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BAB) to the incipient collapse of China Evergrande Group ( HKSE:03333, Financial).

Most recently, I touched on the opinions of famed hedge fund manager Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), who has continued to defend his bullish outlook for international investment in China despite increasing interference by the ruling Chinese Communist Party under the leadership of President Xi Jinping. Dalio is hardly alone in this opinion. Indeed, it is shared by many of the world’s most respected investors, including no less a personage than Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio).

However, there are also many distinguished investors who have begun to sound alarm bells. In the vanguard of this group stands George Soros (Trades, Portfolio), who has become increasingly vocal in his criticism of China’s government and capital markets.

Dalio: The crackdown is transitory

Many investors who have had exposure to Chinese securities and markets for years still doubt that Xi’s recent actions signify a long-term policy shift. Dalio has long been among the most visible and vocal members of this camp. The guru has practiced what he has preached; his hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, has invested extensively in the world’s second-largest economy.

Dalio has clearly been watching closely as the Xi administration’s crackdown has played out, but it has thus far failed to sour him on investing in the country. In a July 30 LinkedIn blog post, Dalio outlined the reasons he still believes in China:

"Since I started going to China 36 years ago, I have found that most Western observers who do not have direct contact with policy makers’ and don’t follow in detail the patterns of the changes have tended to not believe that the Chinese Communist Party’s usage of capital markets to foster development is real. They interpret moves like these two recent ones as the Communist Party leaders showing their true anti-capitalist stripes even though the trend over the last 40 years has clearly been so strongly toward developing a market economy with capital markets, with entrepreneurs and capitalists becoming rich."

According to Dalio, the Xi administration’s actions since last year are not indicative of a broad shift in the government’s relationship with the domestic economy and capital markets. Rather, they are the product of deliberate, focused efforts to clamp down on corporate misbehavior. Informed by decades spent watching China and investing in its markets, Dalio’s conclusion is based on the CCP’s long-standing commitment to free markets and economic liberalization, which have undoubtedly contributed to China’s rapid development and growing prosperity.

Dalio’s argument is quite compelling, based as it is on decades of recent history. However, this view may not adequately capture the underlying attitudes and priorities of the CCP and, perhaps more importantly, its prime mover Xi.

Soros: Welcome to China’s new normal

While Dalio has remained sanguine about the Chinese government’s tightening grip on its capital markets, Soros has sounded the alarm. As the man who famously “broke the Bank of England” in 1992, pocketing $1 billion in the process, Soros has not been afraid to tangle with powerful national governments when opportunities present themselves. Thus, the fact that Soros is so reticent about dabbling in Chinese markets is notable in itself.

In an editorial published by the Financial Times on Aug. 30, Soros laid out his position on investing in China:

“SEC chair Gary Gensler has repeatedly warned the public of the risks they take by investing in China. But foreign investors who choose to invest in China find it remarkably difficult to recognise these risks. They have seen China confront many difficulties and always come through with flying colours. But Xi’s China is not the China they know. He is putting in place an updated version of Mao Zedong’s party. No investor has any experience of that China because there were no stock markets in Mao’s time. Hence the rude awakening that awaits them.”

According to Soros, many international investors in China have failed to realize that while the CCP has come to accept free markets, private property rights and many of the other trappings customary to a capitalist socioeconomic system, it has only ever done so as a means to an end. Consequently, Soros believes it is unwise for investors to conclude that either Xi or his confreres have any particular ideological commitment to free markets.

My take

Ultimately, international investors with exposure to the Chinese market must answer a difficult question: Will China’s business environment return to the familiar normal of years past once Xi is satisfied that he has made his point, or will the recent harsher climate constitute a new normal?

For my part, I am skeptical of the notion that the CCP intends to loosen its grip on the country’s capital markets and economy. Since it began tightening its grip in earnest late last year, the CCP’s market interventions and regulatory crackdown have only expanded in their scope and scale. It is as an undeniable divergence from the established norms of government economic oversight that have prevailed in China since the 1990s. The Financial Times articulated this same perspective in April:

“As Xi has tightened control over Chinese society, he has reinvigorated state-run companies and brought the country’s oligarchs to heel. Billionaire run-ins with the state over regulatory concerns, corruption or other perceived slights have become so frequent in recent years that a new rule has emerged: lie low. Some, such as Wang Jianlin, founder of real-estate conglomerate Wanda, have fallen silent while shrinking their businesses; others, like Wu Xiaohui of insurance conglomerate Anbang, have ended up in jail, with their empires taken over by the state.”

My advice to investors under such conditions is to give the Chinese market a wide berth. It may mean missing out on some opportunities, but that is a trade off I am more than willing to make.