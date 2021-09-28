HIMALAYA TECHNOLOGIES GETS SEC CURRENT AND ANNOUNCES GROWTH PLANS

Chicago IL, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himalaya Technologies p/k/a Homeland Resources Ltd. ( HMLA) is pleased to announce its filing of Form 10 and regaining SEC fully reporting compliance. The Company recently regained compliance with the State of Nevada and changed its name from Homeland Resources Ltd. Additionally, the Company is announcing numerous growth initiatives.



New management has restored the Company to SEC reporting effective 09-27-2021 meeting recent guidance from the SEC requiring OTC companies to be transparent by September 28, 2021 else face delisting. In July 2021, the Company acquired 100% of KANAB CORP. ( https://www.kanab.club/ ) from FOMO CORP. ( FOMC) and another party setting the stage for a new model in cannabis social networking which management believes no other major social media Company is able to or will be able to address for the foreseeable future pending federal legalization.

In the past week, the Company agreed to acquire 100% of OTC WATCH LLC (https://otc.watch/) to offer a new model of social media and stock information to drive traffic and provide transparency to the Street. The business will be run as a wholly owned subsidiary with a drop-down into KANAB.CLUB as a cannabis stock chat center for the world. Additionally, Himalaya has agreed to a 19.99% stock swap with GenBio Inc. (https://genbioinc.com/), a USA Company and a provider of proprietary anti-inflammatory supplements and immune boosting formula that fight COVID and other diseases.

Terms and conditions are pending but are agreed to include the issuance of Series B Preferred Shares convertible into a total of 40% of Himalaya. Himalaya Technologies, Inc. at last count with its Transfer Agent had roughly 120MM shares. $75,000 of convertible debt outstanding are aged and able to be turned into common stock at the option of the lender. A new lender provided net $125,000 fresh capital to buyout two other aged lenders and are committed long-term, in management’s view.

Said Vik Grover, CEO: “We built FOMO CORP. to incubate high growth companies. It only made sense to carve out KANAB CORP. into its own pubco while FOMO works on its core operations to clean buildings with disinfection technology, PoE and LED retrofits and HVAC optimization. Now we come out and build a new ecosystem in health and wellness.”

About Himalaya Technologies, Inc.

Himalaya Technologies, Inc. p/k/a Homeland Resources Ltd. is an Internet incubator making growth investments. The Company currently owns KANAB CORP., owner and operator of https://www.kanab.club/ and aspires to create a global health and wellness community offering consumer products based on proprietary supplements that address anti-inflammatory solutions for the world as well as indoor agriculture offerings.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that Himalaya Technologies, Inc. p/k/a Homeland Resources Ltd. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to Himalaya’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Himalaya’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

Investor Contact:

Himalaya Technologies, Inc.

Vikram Grover

CEO

(608) 708-0750