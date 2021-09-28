The Marquie Group Adds New Products

ST PETERSBURG, FL, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI) (“The Marquie Group” or the “Company”), announces the addition of beauty supplements to compliment the Whim line of health and beauty products under exclusive license, and developed by Simply Whim.



“The first shipment of Whim products are selling very well and receiving incredible reviews from consumers,” according to The Marquie Group’s CEO Marc Angell. “For example, an executive for a top beauty company claims the Whim Scrub is ‘the best she’s ever tried in all her years in the business’. That’s about as good as it gets.” Angell added, “With the addition of these three beauty supplements, we now offer a robust line of inner-health and outer-nutrition products for adults of all ages.”

Simply Whim’s new supplements include a melatonin and natural based sleep and relaxation enhancement called “Hush”, a beauty vitamin complex called “Harmony”, and “Boost”, a hydrolyzed collagen peptide powder. These inner-nutrition products join the already successful line of outer-nutrition products, which includes a cleanser, scrub, eye treatment, face serum, moisturizer, and SPF. The full line of Whim® products with detailed descriptions can be found at simplywhim.com .

About The Marquie Group

The Marquie Group, Inc. is a sales and marketing company with several products under exclusive licensing agreements. The company sells these products using radio commercials delivered by its wholly owned subsidiary, Music of Your Life, a nationwide syndicated radio network. Music of Your Life is heard around the country on terrestrial radio stations, and around the world over the Internet at musicofyourlife.com . Music of Your Life is the nation’s longest running syndicated music radio service.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.

Marc Angell, CEO

800-351-3021