Announcing Amazon Blink's First Video Doorbell, Bringing the Power of Blink Cameras to the Front Door

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Today, Amazon announced Blink Video Doorbell – the first-ever doorbell from Blink. Starting at $49.99, Blink Video Doorbell can be installed wired or wire-free with the ability to enable two-year battery life, 1080p HD day and night video, two-way audio, chime app alerts, and the ability to connect to and sound your existing in-home chime.

“The new Blink Video Doorbell provides affordable, easy-to-use, reliable security at your front door, and is the perfect first step for customers looking to build out a smart home security system,” said Mike Harris, Chief Operating Officer, Blink. “Blink Video Doorbell is designed for every home – it comes packed with helpful smart security features like customized motion detection zones to monitor the areas that matter most to you and your family. With the addition of a video doorbell to Blink’s smart security camera line up – including the new Blink Floodlight Camera – you can see who’s at your door, keep an eye out for packages, and protect your whole home no matter where you are.”

Key Features

Set yourself up: Create an account in the Blink app, add your devices, select wired or wire-free in the app, and follow the remaining instructions.

Create an account in the Blink app, add your devices, select wired or wire-free in the app, and follow the remaining instructions. Be alerted to what matters: Go wire-free and get chime app notifications and motion alerts from the Blink app or wire to also sound your existing in-home chime. Customers can choose to record, save, and share events with an optional Blink Subscription plan, or save locally with no recurring fees with a Blink Sync Module and USB flash drive (drive sold separately).

Go wire-free and get chime app notifications and motion alerts from the Blink app or wire to also sound your existing in-home chime. Customers can choose to record, save, and share events with an optional Blink Subscription plan, or save locally with no recurring fees with a Blink Sync Module and USB flash drive (drive sold separately). See and speak to visitors: Receive alerts when someone is at your door and see them live in 1080p HD video day or night with infrared night vision, and speak to them using two-way audio. When installed via wiring or connected to a Blink Sync Module, enjoy on-demand live view and two-way audio.

Receive alerts when someone is at your door and see them live in 1080p HD video day or night with infrared night vision, and speak to them using two-way audio. When installed via wiring or connected to a Blink Sync Module, enjoy on-demand live view and two-way audio. Enjoy long-lasting battery life: Blink Video Doorbell runs on two AA lithium batteries. When wired or paired with a Sync Module 2, the included batteries can last for up to two years. Battery life will vary based on device settings, use, and environmental factors.

Blink Video Doorbell runs on two AA lithium batteries. When wired or paired with a Sync Module 2, the included batteries can last for up to two years. Battery life will vary based on device settings, use, and environmental factors. Home is in your hands: With Blink Video Doorbell you can see, hear, and speak to visitors right from the Blink Home Monitor app no matter where you are or what you’re up to. Together with Blink’s collection of smart security cameras, they create full home coverage so you can stay connected to what’s happening inside and out.

With Blink Video Doorbell you can see, hear, and speak to visitors right from the Blink Home Monitor app no matter where you are or what you’re up to. Together with Blink’s collection of smart security cameras, they create full home coverage so you can stay connected to what’s happening inside and out. Make an entrance: Blink Video Doorbell comes in two colors so you can select the option that best matches your home decor and aesthetic.

Blink Video Doorbell comes in two colors so you can select the option that best matches your home decor and aesthetic. Weather the storm: Blink Video Doorbell is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home no matter what the weather may bring.

Blink Video Doorbell is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home no matter what the weather may bring. Works with Alexa: Pair your Blink Video Doorbell with compatible Echo and Fire devices to effortlessly monitor your Blink system using voice commands with the Blink Smart Home Skill, and receive notifications when Video Doorbell is pressed and motion is detected. You can also pair Video Doorbell with a Sync Module or wire it to stream live HD video, use two-way audio, customize routines, arm/disarm devices, and more.

New Blink Cameras + Accessories

Today, Blink also announced two new devices that expand Blink’s whole-home security offering even further. The new Blink Floodlight Camera is a battery-powered LED mount that works with Blink Outdoor to deliver a smart floodlight security camera with 700 lumens of motion-triggered lighting. Blink Solar Panel Mount, also launching today, supplies a nonstop sustainable charge from the sun for Blink Outdoor, providing nonstop peace of mind. These two devices offer innovative customization options to help you see what’s happening around your home anytime, anywhere. With Blink’s collection of smart security cameras, and the new Video Doorbell, Blink’s product lineup covers every area of your home to form an affordable, easy-to-use, and reliable whole home security experience that puts your home right in your hands.

Pricing and Availability

Blink Video Doorbell is available for pre-order in the U.S. starting today for $49.99 on Amazon.com. A free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan is included with purchase.

Blink Floodlight Camera and Blink Solar Panel Mount will both be available for pre-order in the U.S. today on Amazon.com. The Blink Floodlight Camera mount will start at $39.99, and customers can also purchase a Blink Floodlight Camera bundle with Blink Outdoor starting at $139.98. The Blink Solar Panel Mount bundled with Blink Outdoor will start at $129.98.

About Amazon and Blink

Blink delivers smart security designed for every home to help customers protect what matters most. Blink was proudly acquired by Amazon in 2017 and is now one of the fastest growing smart home brands available today. Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aboutamazon.com%2F and follow @AmazonNews. Learn more about Blink at https%3A%2F%2Fblinkforhome.com%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005986/en/