ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – HYZN

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Hyzon Motors Inc. ( HYZN) resulting from allegations that Hyzon may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



SO WHAT: If you purchased Hyzon securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2165.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On September 28, 2021, market analyst Blue Orca Capital published a report regarding Hyzon which stated, among other things, that “Hyzon’s Largest Customer is a Fake-Looking Chinese Shell Entity Formed 3 Days Before Deal Announced[,]” and “Channel Checks Reveal Next Largest Customer Not Really a Customer … when we channel checked these claims with Hiringa, its executive clarified that Hiringa was not actually a customer, but a ‘channel partner’ assisting Hyzon in marketing vehicles to real end customers in New Zealand.” The Blue Orca report also stated that “According to Hyzon, Hiringa will account for 24% of the Company’s projected deliveries in 2021. Yet Hiringa stated point blank that no deliveries would be taken in 2021[.]” Further, the Blue Orca report stated that “Former Executives Left in Part Because of Concerns over Misrepresentations on Customer Contracts. We spoke with one former senior executive … [h]e said he ‘didn’t like the way [customer contracts] were being presented’ and compared Hyzon ‘a bit like unfortunately what Nikola was doing… I was very uncomfortable with that.’”

On this news, Hyzon’s shares fell sharply during intraday trading on September 28, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

