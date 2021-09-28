Korn Ferry Named A Best Company for Parents by Seramount

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) has been named a “2021 100 Best Companies for Parents” by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media). The firm was among the companies recognized for offering inclusive benefits for families and strongly supporting employees throughout COVID-19.

“The pandemic has been an incredibly difficult time for everyone, including our employees who have juggled work, childcare and other responsibilities with grace, professionalism and resilience,” said Korn Ferry Executive Vice President, Global Human Resources, Linda Hyman. “We’re honored to be recognized for our efforts and appreciative of our amazing colleagues across the globe.”

Korn Ferry offers employees a wide range of family-friendly benefits, including gender-neutral paternal leave, flexible work arrangements when returning back to work, backup childcare in centers, adoption reimbursements and fertility benefits.

The firm also implemented several pandemic-related benefits, including increased mental-health coverage for employees and dependents, and increased childcare and healthcare benefits.

“Working parents and caregivers have had to shoulder so much responsibility throughout the pandemic, and our 100 Best Companies continue to offer support through their generous programs and benefits,” says Subha V. Barry, President of Seramount. “These companies have made the needs of their employees a priority, and we celebrate their commitment to creating an inclusive workplace culture where this critical talent pool can thrive.”

About the Methodology

The 2021 Seramount 100 Best Companies application includes more than 400 questions related to leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility, and more. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them. The names of applicants that do not make the list are kept confidential. Company profiles and data come from submitted applications and reflect 2020 data.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

About Seramount

Seramount, now part of EAB, is a strategic professional services firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with some of the most iconic companies in the world, we’ve built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Our comprehensive DE&I toolkit includes actionable research and insights, membership, strategic guidance and consulting, and inspiring events, meeting each client’s needs no matter where they are on their journey and guiding them along an ever-changing landscape. Seramount has empowered over 450 organizations to realize the business benefits of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Learn more at seramount.com.

