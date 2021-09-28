Logo
Suburban Propane Partners with Shoes 4 the Shoeless to Provide New Shoes to Students at Rosa Parks Elementary School

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

300 children will start the school year with new shoes through SuburbanCares initiative

PR Newswire

WHIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021

WHIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, today collaborated with Shoes 4 the Shoeless, a Dayton, Ohio-area nonprofit to provide 300 students at the Rosa Parks Elementary School in Middletown, Ohio with new, properly-fitting shoes. The organization set up a pop-up shoe store in the school's gymnasium with a variety of sizes and styles of shoes for students to choose from.

SP_lozenge_185__1_Logo.jpg

"Spend a day in another's shoes and find humility. GIVE another shoes to walk in and find humanity. The City of Middletown is grateful for Suburban Propane's partnership with Shoes 4 the Shoeless here in our city to help spread the precious gift of humanity and enable these children to pursue their own happiness, one step at a time," said Mayor Nicole Condrey, City of Middletown.

"We are so grateful to be able to continue to help kids in need in our community," says Jonathan Hauge, Director of Engagement & Fundraising, Shoes 4 the Shoeless. "Things as simple as proper fitting shoes and socks can make a world of difference to a child living in a difficult situation. Being able to fit them in a new pair of sneakers is important in boosting kids' confidence, so they can put their best foot forward this school year."

The collaboration with Shoes 4 the Shoeless is part of Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares corporate initiative which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the company's footprint in the United States. This year, Suburban Propane's SuburbanCares Corporate Pillar is undertaking initiatives to help children in numerous underserved communities; including Albany, NY; Boise, ID; Detroit, MI; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; Detroit, MI; New Brunswick, NJ; and has fed healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation; including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, DC.

"It is incredibly rewarding to work with so many amazing community organizations that are truly making a difference," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "We're proud to collaborate with Shoes 4 the Shoeless to give hundreds of students a new, well-fitting pair of shoes and hope this donation will help these children return to some sense of normalcy in school."

About Suburban Propane
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 41 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

About Shoes 4 the Shoeless
Shoes 4 the Shoeless, Inc. is a local non-profit that provides new, correctly fitting gym shoes and socks to Dayton area children in desperate need. Through a uniquely efficient and effective system, the organization helps children eliminate one of poverty's most visible stigmas.

In Montgomery County about 40% of children live in poverty, the majority of whom are in desperate need of shoes and socks. Wearing ill-fitting and worn shoes often condemns children to physical, social and emotional problems that last a lifetime. Shoes 4 the Shoeless began in 2010 and has helped thousands of children in the community. For more information, please visit www.shoes4theshoeless.org.

Aerial__Rosa_Parks_Elementary_School.jpg

S4TS_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Suburban_Propane_Partners_LP_SuburbanCares_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY22074&sd=2021-09-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suburban-propane-partners-with-shoes-4-the-shoeless-to-provide-new-shoes-to-students-at-rosa-parks-elementary-school-301387029.html

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY22074&Transmission_Id=202109281348PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY22074&DateId=20210928
