GoDaddy Keynote Naomi Osaka Inspires Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, hosted GoDaddy OPEN 2021, an online event for small business owners to learn, connect and grow their businesses. In a special fireside chat, GoDaddy CMO Fara Howard sat down with entrepreneur and four-time Grand Slam champion, Naomi Osaka to discuss starting a business, building a brand and what motivates her as an entrepreneur.

Osaka partnered with GoDaddy to be her exclusive ecommerce partner to build KINLÒ , her recently launched skincare brand. KINLÒ, a love letter to her heritage, combines the Japanese and Haitian words for "gold," and offers skincare formulated to protect melanin-rich skin. The launch of KINLÒ marks Osaka's first foray into entrepreneurship as an ecommerce business owner.

"Bringing KINLÒ to market would not have been possible without GoDaddy," said Osaka. "As both a consumer and now a first-time business owner, I knew the website and ecommerce experience needed to be seamless and provide a great customer experience. To be able to share what I know now about building a brand online with future business owners makes me really proud."

Within 48 hours of its launch on KINLÒ.com, KINLÒ sold out of its Hydrating Eye Cream, and just 24 hours after that, its Golden Ritual Skincare Kit as well. KINLÒ's online store is powered by GoDaddy Payments, an integrated payments solution with simple transaction fees that are the lowest fees in the industry. In addition to the build out of the KINLÒ online store, Osaka worked with GoDaddy to create and build her personal brand website, NaomiOsaka.com which launched earlier this year.

"Every entrepreneur needs to start somewhere, and we're incredibly lucky that Naomi chose GoDaddy to help her pave the way," said GoDaddy CMO Fara Howard. "Like many of our customers, Naomi came to us with a vision for her business' digital experience. We are excited to have been that launch pad for KINLÒ and work with Naomi every step of the way to bring the brand and customer journey to life."

To watch the keynote and fireside chat with Naomi Osaka, please visit YouTube.com/GoDaddy .

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed both online and offline. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com .

About Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka is one of the most explosive and influential tennis players of all-time. She is the first Asian player to hold the No.1 ranking in singles and the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam. Her extraordinary tennis triumphs combined with her off-court activism make her one of the biggest global names in all of sports. In 2013, Osaka entered the WTA professional circuit as a rising star quickly gaining fans and media attention through her powerful serve and strong forehand. Since then she has won 4 Grand Slams - twice winning the US Open and Australian Open. She has won all 4 of her Grand Slam finals played, making her only the third player in history to do so after Monica Seles and Roger Federer. Her 2020 US Open triumph was set against the backdrop of a pandemic and social unrest, drawing accolades from across society. In 2020, Osaka was named Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year, Ad Weeks Most Powerful Woman in Sports, Forbes Highest Paid Female Athlete of all Time, and one of Time Magazine 100 Most Influential People, while gracing the cover of The Wall Street Journal Magazine, Ad Week, Sports Illustrated, The New York Times, High Snobiety, Harper's Bazaar Japan and Vogue, to only name a few. Her name also became known as a voice in activism on and off the court with bold statements publicizing the names of victims of police brutality and shining a light on social inequality in our nation. 2020 also highlighted Naomi's love for all things fashion as she appeared at New York Fashion week for the first time, showcasing a collaboration she co-designed with Adeam. The show garnered positive reviews from fashion publications such as Vogue and WWD. In 2021 it was announced that Osaka would become a global ambassador for the Paris Fashion House Louis Vuitton. Naomi is the proud daughter of a Haitian father and Japanese mother and was born in Osaka, Japan. She moved to the United States with her family at the age of 3. She represents Japan in competition and will be the face of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

