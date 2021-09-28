Logo
Two UBS Advisors in San Diego, CA, Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors List

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that two Financial Advisors in San Diego, California, have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list for 2021. Kalyn+Maher+Walker, based in the Carmel Valley branch, and Stephen+LaFata, based in the La Jolla branch, were named to the list.

“These advisors are diligent in increasing their knowledge to better support their clients,” said Chris Marsh, San Diego Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Both Kalyn and Stephen have a focus on business owners who, even though they are close to or already in retirement, trust their expertise and guidance to make decisions that will help them leave a meaningful legacy.”

“It’s great to see Stephen and Kalyn recognized by Forbes for setting excellent examples among those that work with them and for younger people entering the profession,” said Todd Locicero, West Coast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “We are exceedingly proud of them and their teams.”

As a Private Wealth Advisor, Stephen LaFata advises affluent families and successful business owners with their financial planning and investment needs. In 2020, he was recognized by UBS as a Rising Advisor and this is the first time he has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen list. He holds both Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA®) and Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) designations. Stephen has an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating with honors, and has B.S. and B.A. degrees in mathematics and economics, graduating magna cum laude from Duke University. Stephen is an active member of the San Diego theatre community.

This is the third year that Kalyn Maher Walker has been named to the Forbes/Shook Next-Gen list. Through her dedication to clients, Kalyn has also been named to various other industry accolades from publications such as Financial Planning, REP Magazine and WealthManagement.com. She holds Series 7, 66 FINRA securities and the State of California Insurance licenses and is also a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®). Kalyn earned her B.S. in Finance from the Leavy School of Business at Santa Clara University.

The 2021 Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Next-Gen list includes 500 rising advisors who help manage over $1 trillion in client assets. Each advisor was nominated by their firm, then vetted and ranked by SHOOK Research.

For the full list and further information visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Ftop-next-gen-advisors%2F%23640c05f36df0

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world’s largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210928006047r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928006047/en/

