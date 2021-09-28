Logo
Ruth's Chris Steak House Opens First Location in Short Hills, New Jersey

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

%3Cb%3ERuth%26rsquo%3Bs+Chris+Steak+House%3C%2Fb%3E, known for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announces its newest location in Short Hills, which is now open for business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928006055/en/

MDR_RC_SH.jpg

Main Dining Room at Ruth's Chris Short Hills. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new restaurant is located at The Mall at Short Hills (1200 Morris Turnpike) in the Lower Level near Neiman Marcus. Ruth’s Chris brings its exquisite fare and exclusive dining experience to the area in its new 8,300-square-foot restaurant. The new space features two main dining rooms, an expansive bar with lounge seating and two private dining rooms designed for large groups. The elevated décor, inspired by the area’s high-end fashion, and inviting atmosphere create a unique space perfectly suited to accommodate any occasion, including business meetings, family celebrations and milestones and more.

Ruth’s Chris has been in business for more than 56 years, and its new Short Hills location is its 150th restaurant. As part of the pre-opening celebration, Ruth’s Chris hosted a special dinner with community leaders, business owners and Ruth’s Chris executives, while raising money for the restaurant’s local charity partner and leading anti-hunger organization in the state – Community FoodBank of New Jersey. Through Oct. 27, guests can increase Ruth’s Chris’ donation made to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey; upon receiving their check, guests will also receive a gold doubloon they can drop into a vessel by the hostess stand, representing the additional contribution the restaurant will make on their behalf.

“The Mall at Short Hills is a major shopping and entertainment destination for so many in the region, and we are honored to host the local community in the months and years to come in a way that only Ruth’s Chris can,” said Michael Krywucki, general manager for Ruth’s Chris in Short Hills. “Our newest location is a place to gather for all of life’s celebrations, no matter how large or small, while serving as the perfect place for an intimate date night or happy hour with friends.”

“We are delighted to be opening our newest New Jersey location, and we look forward to welcoming our guests to enjoy a world-class steak house experience,” said Cheryl Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.

At Ruth's Chris, the last bite is just as good as the first. The company’s perfected broiling method and seasoning techniques ensure each cut of USDA Prime beef arrives cooked to perfection and sizzling on a 500-degree plate – just the way Ruth’s Chris founder Ruth Fertel liked it.

Representing the highest-quality beef, these cuts are well marbled and hand-selected for thickness and tenderness. Ruth only served her guests the finest, and that’s why Ruth’s Chris serves custom-aged USDA Prime beef.

While Ruth’s Chris’ USDA Prime steaks and their signature sizzle may have put the restaurant on the map, guests can also enjoy fresh seafood, scratch-made side dishes and desserts, craft cocktails and choice wines, served with the sort of hospitality that would make its namesake proud.

For more information and hours of operation, please visit RuthsChris.com%2Frestaurant-locations%2Fshort-hills%2F or call 973-293-5034.

About Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by Ruth Fertel more than 55 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ruth had a recipe for everything – from how to prepare her signature sizzling steaks to how to treat her guests. This timeless formula is a testament to how one neighborhood eatery has become the largest collection of upscale steak houses in the world, with more than 150 restaurant locations around the globe. Ruth's Chris remains true to its heritage, helping guests make their best memories on 500-degree sizzling plates. Ruth's Chris Steak House. This is how celebrating more is done.

For more information, visit RuthsChris.com, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210928006055r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928006055/en/

