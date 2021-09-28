Moore Kuehn Encourages GLBL, DSPG, DVCR, and MSON Investors to Contact Law Firm

PR Newswire

Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.

Cartesian Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: GLBL)

Cartesian Growth has agreed to merge with Tiedemann Group and Alvarium Investments Limited. Under the proposed transaction, Cartesian Growth shareholders will own less than 25% of the combined company.

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG)

DSP Group has agreed to merge with Synaptics Incorporated. Under the proposed transaction, DSP Group shareholders will receive $22.00 in cash per share.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTC: DVCR)

Diversicare has agreed to merge with DAC Acquisition. Under the proposed transaction, Diversicare shareholders will receive $10.10 in cash per share.

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON)

Misonix has agreed to merge with Bioventus. Under the proposed transaction, Misonix shareholders will receive only either 1.6839 shares of Bioventus common stock or $28.00 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

