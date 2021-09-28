Sun Life receives 2021 Top Workplaces award from the Hartford Courant

PR Newswire

WELLESLEY, Mass. and WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Hartford Courant Top Workplaces, building on previous years of recognition by the Boston Globe and Top Workplaces USA. Based solely on employee survey data collected by Energage, Top Workplaces recognizes employers regionally and nationally. Sun Life has been named to the Boston Globe's Top Workplaces list for three consecutive years, breaking into the top ten in 2020. Last year Sun Life received the Top Workplaces USA award, and was named a Best-in-State employer in Massachusetts by Forbes.

"We are honored to receive a Top Workplace recognition from the Hartford Courant," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "We have a strong commitment to supporting our employees and making Sun Life a great place to work, but nothing has provided challenges like the past 18 months. With work style flexibility, support of healthy work/life balance, and focus on employee communications, we have seen unprecedented levels of productivity and employee engagement while making sure everyone can stay healthy and safe working from home."

During the pandemic, Sun Life employees were able to transition to working from home overnight. Sun Life senior leaders made a "Flexibility Pledge" early in the pandemic, encouraging employees to take time away from the computer to run errands, spend time with their kids, or simply walk the dog. In the summer of 2020 the company worked with the Boston Children's Museum to create a virtual summer camp for employees' kids while many summer camps and daycare centers were still closed. In the fall, Sun Life rolled out "Flexibility 2.0", which provided additional flexibility for parents and caregivers who didn't have their usual support.

Sun Life has further strengthened its emphasis on flexibility, announcing this year that when offices fully reopen, all employees will be able to decide for themselves whether they work in the office or from home each day.

"At Sun Life we understand that what's good for employees is good for business," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president of Human Resources at Sun Life U.S. "We've learned during this pandemic that our employees thrive when they have a better work/life balance and support from their employer, so we're taking that lesson and reimagining the way we work. We believe a Top Workplace evolves and adapts, which allows us to support our employees while always meeting the needs of our clients."

In addition to extensive employee programs during the pandemic, Sun Life has committed to a new approach to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). In 2020 the company created Allies Acting for Change, a group of employees serving as an extension of senior leadership, focused on assessing and making recommendations to strengthen DE&I in hiring, career development, and employee education practices. The group's actions have resulted in increased diversity of new candidates and the development of clear performance expectations for inclusive, anti-racist behaviors of people leaders and all employees.

In 2020 Sun Life also launched expanded paid family and medical leave, offering fully paid leave with ample time for caregivers as well as new parents and those recovering from their own illness or injury.

Sun Life is listed on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, consistently earns 100% on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, and was voted a Best Company to Work For by Ingram's Magazine in 2020. Click here to learn more about Sun Life's recognitions and community partnerships.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.36 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary, supplemental health and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

