Abivax Late-Breaking Abstract Presentation and Live Industry Symposium at the UEG Week Virtual 2021

Principal investigator Prof. Séverine Vermeire, M.D., Ph.D, to present Abivax's late-breaking abstract on ABX464 phase 2b study results in ulcerative colitis (UC)

October 4, 2021, at 10:42-10:54 am CEST

Abivax will also be hosting a Live Industry Symposium on ABX464's potential to address medical needs in UC, presentations will be given by key opinion leaders Prof. Bruce Sands, M.D., M.S. and Prof. William Sandborn, M.D.

October 4, 2021, at 1:00-2:00 pm CEST

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, would like to invite you to attend the Abivax late-breaking abstract presentation as well as the Abivax Live Industry Symposium at the UEG Week Virtual 2021 (registered UEG participants only). The UEG Week 2021 takes place virtually from October 3-5, 2021, and is one of the world's leading congresses focused on gastrointestinal diseases, such as Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD).

Abivax late-breaking abstract presentation

Abivax's late-breaking abstract on its ABX464 phase 2b clinical data in UC has been accepted for this year's UEG Week and will be presented by Prof. Séverine Vermeire, M.D., Ph.D, the principal investigator of the study. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

New data on Abivax's phase 2b maintenance results, including the first 101 patients who completed 48 weeks of daily treatment with ABX464, will be made public for the first time during the oral presentation.

Abstract:

#AS-UEG-2021-02909

Session:

Late-breaking Abstracts III: Clinical trials in IBD

Talk:

Oral ABX464 QD is efficacious and safe during phase 2b induction and maintenance treatment of ulcerative colitis

Time:

October 4, 2021 - at 10:42-10:54 am CEST (4:42-5:54 am EST)

Presenter:

Prof. Séverine Vermeire, M.D., Ph.D., Head of the IBD Center at the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, and principal investigator of the ABX464 phase 2a and phase 2b clinical studies in UC

Abivax Live Industry Symposium

The symposium will be chaired by Prof. Bruce Sands, M.D., M.S., of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, NY, USA. The focus of the symposium will be on the continued need for novel drugs in IBD, the clinical data from the phase 2b induction and maintenance studies with ABX464 in UC and the novel mechanism of action of ABX464.

Following the presentations, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the live Q&A session.

Title:

ABX464, a novel anti-inflammatory drug-candidate for the treatment of ulcerative colitis

Time:

October 4, 2021 - 1:00-2:00 pm CEST (7:00-8:00 am EST)

Program:

The continued need to develop novel drugs for ulcerative colitis

Prof. William Sandborn, M.D.

University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Shoreline Biosciences, CA, USA

University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Shoreline Biosciences, CA, USA ABX464 novel mechanism of action: Upregulation of the anti-inflammatory microRNA miR-124

Didier Scherrer, Ph.D.

Vice-President R&D, Abivax, France

Vice-President R&D, Abivax, France Safety and efficacy of ABX464 in a phase 2b study in ulcerative colitis

Prof. Bruce Sands, M.D., M.S.

Dr. Burrill B. Crohn Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, NY, USA

Dr. Burrill B. Crohn Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City, NY, USA Live Q&A session

Registered UEG Week participants can follow the live symposium and view the subsequently provided on-demand replay under the following link: https://virtualweek.ueg.eu/symposium/is-10

*****

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the physiological inflammation and immunological pathways to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe chronic inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts:

Abivax

Communications

Regina Jehle

[email protected]

+33 6 24 50 69 63

Investors

LifeSci Advisors

Ligia Vela-Reid

[email protected]

+44 7413 825310

Press Relations & Investors Europe

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke

[email protected]

+49 211 529 252 22

Public Relations France

Actifin

Ghislaine Gasparetto

[email protected]

+33 6 21 10 49 24

Public Relations France

DGM Conseil

Thomas Roborel de Climens

[email protected]

+33 6 14 50 15 84

Public Relations USA

Rooney Partners LLC

Jeanene Timberlake

[email protected]

+1 646 770 8858

SOURCE: ABIVAX

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/665936/Abivax-Late-Breaking-Abstract-Presentation-and-Live-Industry-Symposium-at-the-UEG-Week-Virtual-2021



