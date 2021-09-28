New World Gold Corporation General Announcement

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

New World Gold Corporation General Announcement

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / New World Gold Corporation, (OTC PINK:NWGC), "the Company," releases a General Corporate Announcement based on material events that have transpired over the past 72 hours.

On Friday, September 24th, 2021, the Company received an email from OTC Markets "Surveillance" department one minute after their close of business informing CEO, Robert Honigford that OTC Markets felt the information provided in the recently uploaded disclosures could not be relied upon; to which extent they have revoked the Company's OTCIQ credentials and closed the Company's account. (See email image attached Exhibit 'A').

image.png

On Monday, September 27th, 2021, the Company's CEO Robert Honigford sent an email to appeal OTC Markets' decision and attached all of the relevant and factual documents supporting the disclosure information provided; to which, Jill from OTC Markets responded, "We reviewed your response and continue to have concerns on the timeline and validity of your appointment. The decision to close the company's account remains and is final."

Over the past two months, New World Gold's management has been working tirelessly to achieve a "Pink Current" status and fulfill its obligations to be compliant. This set-back was unforeseen.

The Company is also looking into several public forum posts that took place roughly 5 hours ahead of any OTC notice provided to New World Gold Corp of the credential revocation; which leads management to believe that non-public information was disclosed inappropriately. The posts and poster's information whom the Company believes are responsible have been preserved as material evidence; which will be turned over to Law Enforcement, FINRA, and the SEC.

New World Gold Corporation's CEO, Robert Honigford, has decided that the only appropriate course of action to protect the Shareholders' best interests and the Company's future is to become an "SEC Reporter." In light of recent events the Company, is seeking a PCAOB Auditor to handle the 2-year financial audit, which will accompany a Form 10 filing.

Mr. Honigford stated, "It was disappointing to see such an action taken by OTC Markets when the evidence provided was to the contrary; especially when those types of decisions can financially injure many of New World Gold Corporation's valued shareholders. This is why we cannot and must not give up the fight to bring New World Gold back into compliance."

Contact:
Twitter: @NewWorldGoldCo
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.newworldgoldcorporation.com

Address: 7901 4th St N, Ste 300
St Petersburg, FL 33702

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: New World Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665967/New-World-Gold-Corporation-General-Announcement

img.ashx?id=665967

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment