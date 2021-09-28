NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav , a leader in next generation GPS, is adding to its executive leadership, bringing on Gillian Smith as Vice President of Marketing.



Smith, an award-winning marketing executive with over two decades of experience, previously operated her own marketing consultancy firm, working with NextNav as a primary client. In her new role, she will be taking the helm of NextNav’s marketing practice as the company transitions into its next stage of growth, fueled by its merger agreement with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation.

“We’ve worked with Gillian for some time now and she’s become an integral part of our team. Her expertise and guidance have been irreplaceable, especially as we continue on the path toward becoming a public company,” said NextNav CEO, Ganesh Pattabiraman. “As part of NextNav’s executive team, she’ll be taking on an even more influential role in leading the company forward . Her deep understanding of our technology and critical eye for storytelling will prove to be invaluable for years to come.”

As Vice President of Marketing, Smith will be responsible for the planning, development, and implementation of NextNav’s marketing and communications efforts. She will take an immediate leadership role at NextNav, guiding the company and increasing its brand awareness across key verticals including public safety, gaming, and transportation.

“NextNav will drastically change the way consumers engage with their favorite brands and experience next-generation technologies,” said Smith. “From location-based experiences and the future of the metaverse, to enhancing life-saving communications in the public safety industry with Z-axis, the applications are nearly limitless. It’s an exciting time for NextNav and I’m eager to take up a greater role in leading the company into the future.”

Prior to NextNav, Gillian led marketing programs with companies and non-profit organizations including Coca-Cola, Burger King, and served as the first chief marketing officer for both City Year, and Teach For America. Her marketing campaigns have won awards including Cannes Golden Lions, Effies, Association of National Advertisers Best Multicultural Advertising, Best Viral Advertising by the Wall Street Journal, and even Best Campaign of the Century according to The New York Times. Smith has also earned numerous industry accolades for her leadership and achievements, including being named an “Online All-Star” by MediaPost, and a “Woman to Watch” by Advertising Age. She is the founder and president of Carambola Consulting.

In June 2021, NextNav entered into a definitive merger agreement with Spartacus Acquisition Corporation ( TMTS, TMTSW, and TMTSU) (“Spartacus”) in a transaction that would result in NextNav being listed on the Nasdaq. The transaction is expected to close late in the third quarter of 2021 or early in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About NextNav

NextNav provides next generation GPS. NextNav Pinnacle uses highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services so they reflect the 3D world around us. Our revolutionary TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing services in the absence of GPS. With carrier-grade dependability and a rapidly expanding nationwide service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.

