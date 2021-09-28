JCP&L Proposal Supports New Jersey Clean Energy Plan by Delivering Wind Power to Customers with Minimal Community Impacts

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

JCP&L Proposal Supports New Jersey Clean Energy Plan by Delivering Wind Power to Customers with Minimal Community Impacts

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Proposal represents significant investment in New Jersey's clean energy goals

PR Newswire

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has submitted a proposal to connect clean energy generated by New Jersey's offshore wind farms to the power grid. The plan, which supports significant investments in clean energy driven by the New Jersey Energy Master Plan, is designed to connect future offshore wind farms while minimizing the impact on the environment and communities.

JCPL_Logo.jpg

In its proposal to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and PJM Interconnection, JCP&L outlined a comprehensive transmission system investment program that would connect enough offshore wind energy to power nearly two-and-a-half million homes. The power from offshore wind farms would be delivered to JCP&L's electric grid from new offshore transmission infrastructure built by Mid-Atlantic Offshore Development, LLC, a new transmission asset owned by Shell New Energies US, LLC and EDF Renewables North America. JCP&L would then carry the electricity to existing substations, where it will enter the grid.

Mid-Atlantic Offshore Development's proposal, made in cooperation with JCP&L's plan, utilizes their expertise in offshore transmission to offer an open access solution that is scalable to meet the growing demands of the New Jersey offshore wind market. If the proposals are accepted, FirstEnergy has the option to acquire an equity stake in Mid-Atlantic Offshore Development.

"The state of New Jersey is committed to being the nation's leader in clean energy, and we are committed to playing an important role in that, for the benefit of our customers and the residents of the Garden State," said James V. Fakult, president of JCP&L. "By utilizing existing transmission infrastructure and rights-of-way, our plan offers a cost-effective solution that minimizes environmental and customer impacts, enhances grid resilience and was developed with the communities we serve in mind."

In their proposal, 100% of JCP&L's transmission involvement would utilize existing infrastructure or rights-of-way, resulting in no greenfield development. Additionally, existing transmission lines and substations would be upgraded, enhancing reliability for New Jersey customers. JCP&L's solution will be implemented over a period of eight years to align with the planned schedule for offshore wind procurements.

The New Jersey Energy Master Plan outlines key strategies to achieve the goal of 100% clean energy by 2050. In support of those strategies, JCP&L also has submitted a proposal for a program of incentives that will support and encourage the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure – accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles while providing benefits for JCP&L's residential, commercial and industrial customers – and submitted an energy efficiency plan that aids in cutting peak energy demand and reducing the energy its consumers consume.

Protecting and preserving the environment is also a key part of JCP&L's mission and business strategy. The company has twice been named to the New Jersey Sustainable Business Registry by the New Jersey Dept. of Environmental Protection and has been honored with an Environmental Leadership Award by The Commerce & Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ) and COMMERCE Magazine.

About Mid-Atlantic Offshore Development

Mid-Atlantic Offshore Development, LLC is a 50:50 partnership between Shell New Energies US, LLC and EDF Renewables North America. The Joint Venture transmission company was formed to respond to the PJM New Jersey Transmission RFP to meet New Jersey's goal of facilitating delivery of 7,500 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2035. Learn more at www.midatlantic-offshore.com.

About JCP&L

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

favicon.png?sn=CL21997&sd=2021-09-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jcpl-proposal-supports-new-jersey-clean-energy-plan-by-delivering-wind-power-to-customers-with-minimal-community-impacts-301387109.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL21997&Transmission_Id=202109281509PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL21997&DateId=20210928
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment