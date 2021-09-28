AnitaB.org Names ADP the 2021 Top Large Company for Women Technologists

PR Newswire

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit social enterprise AnitaB.org has again named ADP the 2021 Top Companies for Women Technologists Winner in the Large Technical Workforce category. The distinguished national program from AnitaB.org is the only benchmarking program that looks specifically at technical employees and awards companies that are embracing accountability and making the most progress toward the equity of women. ADP was recognized for its continued commitment to creating a workplace where women can thrive.

See how ADP is advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in tech

"It's a testament to our efforts to build a true culture of inclusion that celebrates diversity." - Bob Lockett , ADP

"I am thrilled to honor this year's winners of Top Companies for Women Technologists and their ongoing work in advancing gender equality and inclusion," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO, AnitaB.org. "While faced with a global pandemic and 'she-cession,' these companies took multiple steps to diversify and support their technical talent pool, helping to continue to make inclusive technology a reality."

The 2021 AnitaB.org Top Companies for Women Technologists program collected and analyzed data on more than a half million U.S. technologists from 56 tech companies segmented by technical workforce size. The program analyzes data on gender and racial technical representation, as well as organizational programs and policies. ADP earned the highest score among the participating companies with a large technical workforce (10,000+).

"With a history as a Leader in this distinguished program, we are extremely proud to now be named the Top Large Company for Women Technologists for the second year in a row," said Bob Lockett, chief diversity and talent officer for ADP. "It's a testament to our efforts to build a true culture of inclusion that celebrates diversity and harnesses the potential that can only come from the sharing of different experiences, approaches and ideas."

"To successfully design for people and help create a better world of work through our solutions, ADP's workforce needs to reflect the diversity of the clients and communities we serve," added Urvashi Tyagi, chief technology officer for ADP. "Increasing representation in the field of technology is instrumental to meeting the unique challenges of employers and workers today and solving for those of tomorrow."

The best practice insights provided by the AnitaB.org Top Companies for Women Technologists program help organizations discover areas where they can improve to help build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive future. The assessment considers key factors including overall representation; representation by career level; trends in hiring, retention and advancement; leadership representation; and representation by race and gender. Policies and programs linked to greater representation are considered as well, including caregiver leave, flextime policies, gender pay equity policies, diversity and inclusion training, sponsorship programs and employee resource groups.

The full results of the 2021 AnitaB.org Top Companies for Women Technologists program can be found here. To learn more about ADP's culture of inclusion, visit https://tech.adp.com/careers/culture/inclusion-diversity/.

ADP additionally offers guidance and resources to help employers foster a people-centric culture. To learn more, visit www.adp.com/itspersonal.

