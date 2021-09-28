Protiviti Named One of the 2021 Best Companies for Working Mothers and for Working Dads

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named by Seramount as one of its 2021 '100 Best Companies' and as one of its 2021 'Best Companies for Working Dads.' This is the fourth year that Protiviti has made the 100 Best Companies list (formerly titled Working Mother's 100 Best Companies), which recognizes organizations that lead in the areas of representation and advancement of women, benefits, parental leave, childcare and flextime. This year's Best Companies for Working Dads list highlights companies that are helping fathers handle home and work responsibilities and stress during the COVID-19 pandemic. Protiviti was previously recognized on this list in 2020.

"Protiviti strives to create and maintain an inclusive workplace for all our employees. We do this by listening to our people and providing a strong framework of support together with a deeply rooted culture of caring," said Susan Haseley, an executive vice president of Protiviti and global leader of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "The last year-plus has been exceptionally challenging for working parents as they juggle family and business priorities while dealing with the effects of the pandemic. We're proud to be recognized for consistently providing our working moms and dads with the support they need to flourish and advance in the workplace."

"At Protiviti, we consider a new child something to celebrate! We offer gender-neutral paid parental leave with the flexibility to take this time off whenever it works best during the child's first year. Nearly 100 percent of our parents take full advantage of this policy," stated Jennifer Tomer, senior director, human resources, Protiviti. "Our people tell us they have peace of mind knowing that our leadership supports time spent with a new family member. We also support our working parents through a range of additional benefits, including flexible work schedules, back-up childcare support and adoption assistance. We have expanded our benefits program during the pandemic to include a nanny search service, education support and tutoring services as well as programs centered around physical and mental well-being."

The Seramount 100 Best Companies and Best Companies for Dads lists are derived from a single application process that includes more than 400 questions related to leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs and flexibility. This year, Seramount added specific questions about how organizations helped parents and caretakers with time off, flexible hours, and other benefits during the pandemic.

"Working parents and caregivers have had to shoulder so much responsibility throughout the pandemic, and our 100 Best Companies continue to offer support through their generous programs and benefits," says Subha V. Barry, president of Seramount. "These companies have made the needs of their employees a priority, and we celebrate their commitment to creating an inclusive workplace culture where this critical talent pool can thrive."

Best Companies honorees will be celebrated during a virtual summit hosted by Seramount in October. During the awards ceremony, Protiviti Associate Director Chana Rubel and Managing Director Eric Portlock will be recognized as Protiviti's Working Mother and Working Dad of the Year.

Protiviti was recognized as a Best Workplace for ParentsTM by Great Place to Work in December 2020 and has been consistently recognized as a Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® since 2015.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

