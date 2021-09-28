Logo
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Virtual R&D Event on October 5, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Marinus+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, will host a virtual R&D event for investors and analysts on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The following members of Marinus%26rsquo%3B+Senior+Executive+Team will provide presentations on the Company’s clinical development programs, commercial strategy, reformulation initiatives and pipeline expansion opportunities:

  • Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of recent accomplishments, upcoming milestones and overall corporate goals.
  • Steven Pfanstiel, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a financial overview and discuss the Orion Corporation collaboration.
  • Joe Hulihan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will discuss IV ganaxolone clinical development program updates across the continuum in status epilepticus.
  • Alex Aimetti, Ph.D., Vice President, Scientific Affairs, will discuss the oral ganaxolone clinical development strategy, including commentary on plans for the upcoming Phase 3 clinical trial in tuberous sclerosis complex.
  • Ian Miller, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development, will give an overview of the unmet need in pediatric epilepsies and potential expansion opportunities.
  • Mark Paternoster, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Development, will provide an overview of the initiatives underway to progress the second-generation formulation of ganaxolone.
  • Christy Shafer, Chief Commercial Officer, will cover the commercial strategy for the Company’s first potential launch and will highlight plans for other programs.

To register for the live webcast, go to the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors & Media” section of www.marinuspharma.com or click here. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Marinus website following the presentation.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder last year, is planning to conduct a Phase 3 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex, and a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus is ongoing. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Marinus, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “believe”, and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties are described in our periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

