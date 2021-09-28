TopBuild Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Offering in Connection with Previously Announced Acquisition of Distribution International

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

TopBuild Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Offering in Connection with Previously Announced Acquisition of Distribution International

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (:BLD) (“TopBuild” or the “Company”) a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products in the United States, today announced the pricing of its previously announced private offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2032 (the “notes”) to be 4.125%. TopBuild intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the 4.125% notes, together with borrowings under a new term loan and cash on hand, to fund the purchase price payable in connection with the consummation of its previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of Distribution International, Inc. (“DI”), including the payment of related fees and expenses.

The closing of the 4.125% notes offering is expected to occur prior to, and is not conditioned upon, the consummation of the Acquisition. However, the notes will be subject to a “special mandatory redemption” in the event that (i) the Acquisition is not consummated on or prior to August 7, 2022 or (ii) prior to August 7, 2022, the merger agreement is terminated, other than in connection with the consummation of the Acquisition, and is not otherwise amended or replaced. TopBuild expects the offering to close on October 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be guaranteed, on an unsecured senior basis, by all of TopBuild’s subsidiaries, including DI and its affiliates that are required to become guarantors under the Company’s credit agreement by its terms upon consummation of the Acquisition.

The notes offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there is no assurance that the offering will be completed or, if completed, as to the terms on which it will be completed.

The notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “assume,” “seek,” “forecast,” “anticipates,” “appears,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. The Company cautions against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company’s future performance may be affected by the duration and impact of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic on the U.S. economy, specifically with respect to residential and commercial construction; the Company’s ability to continue operations in markets affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company’s ability to collect its receivables from its customers; the Company’s reliance on residential new construction, residential repair/remodel, and commercial construction; the Company’s reliance on third-party suppliers and manufacturers; the Company’s ability to attract, develop, and retain talented personnel and the Company’s sales and labor force; the Company’s ability to maintain consistent practices across the Company’s locations; the Company’s ability to maintain the Company’s competitive position; the Company’s ability to realize the expected benefits of the Company’s acquisitions, including the Company’s pending Acquisition; the Company’s ability to consummate the Acquisition, including satisfying closing conditions; the Company’s ability to achieve the strategic and other objectives relating to the Acquisition, including achieving any expected cost synergies, within the expected time frame or at all; and the Company’s ability to successfully integrate DI if the Acquisition is completed. The Company discusses many of the risks it faces under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” in the offering memorandum for this offering and in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC and incorporated by reference into the offering memorandum. The Company’s forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
[email protected]
386-763-8801

ti?nf=ODMzNDAxOSM0NDI4NjIxIzIwMjU0NjE=
TopBuild-Corp-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment