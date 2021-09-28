Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for November 2, 2021

MIDLAND, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Energy Partners LP ( VNOM) (“Viper”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. ( FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release third quarter 2021 financial results on November 1, 2021 after the market closes.



In connection with the earnings release, Viper will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Participants should call (844) 400-1537 (United States/Canada) or (703) 326-5198 (International) and use the confirmation code 8077109. A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, through Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CT. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 8077109. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.viperenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

About Viper Energy Partners LP

Viper is a limited partnership formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.viperenergy.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Adam Lawlis

+1 432.221.7467

[email protected]