Sharen Jester Turney Appointed to Paycom's Board of Directors

Paycom+Software%2C+Inc.+%28NYSE%3APAYC%29, a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced the appointment of Sharen Jester Turney to Paycom’s board of directors as a Class I director, replacing Janet Brutschea Haugen, who tendered her resignation.

Turney, a retail executive with more than 30 years of experience, last served as CEO of Gloria Jeans, a large international retailer of fashion apparel, footwear, and accessories. She previously spent a combined 16 years as president and CEO of the Victoria’s Secret brand and Victoria’s Secret Direct. Prior to Victoria’s Secret, Turney spent 10 years with Neiman Marcus, first serving as its executive vice president before launching its ecommerce business, where she served as president and CEO of Neiman Marcus Direct.

“Sharen is a seasoned ecommerce leader with a high growth mindset, and will be a natural fit to help us continue to propel the adoption of our technology,” said Paycom’s founder, CEO and chairman of the board, Chad Richison.

Turney is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Education. In 2015, she was inducted into the state of Oklahoma Hall of Fame and earned the title of one of America’s Favorite Bosses by Glassdoor in 2014.

“I am excited to be part of a technology company that is not only revolutionizing the way businesses engage their employees, but has also only scratched the surface of its growth opportunity,” said Turney. “Paycom has built a unique product offering that is paired with a customer-centric approach. It is constantly innovating and is poised for a bright future.”

Turney’s appointment as a director will be effective as of Sept. 28, 2021.

